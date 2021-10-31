5 current WWE superstars who competed in WCW

WWE endured tough competition from WCW throughout the '90s. Especially intense were the days of the Monday Night Wars, which saw the flagship weekly programs of both promotions go head-to-head. WWE and WCW's attempts to one-up each other included the usage of defections and insults.

At one point, WCW seemed to win the heated battle. However, WWE changed its family-friendly image to introduce more adult-oriented entertainment. This led to the Vince McMahon-led promotion gaining an advantage. Ultimately, WCW lost the war, and its assets were bought by Vince McMahon.

Even after two decades of WCW's demise, multiple wrestlers from the promotion are going strong in WWE. Many have become major superstars, winning world championships and maintaining popularity after decades of competing in the ring. Here is a list of five current WWE stars who competed in the WCW ring.

#5. WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura

crash and burn holly @gifapalooza wcw tried to have a womens division several times, it just never stuck unlike meiko satomura hitting a frog splash on malia hosaka wcw tried to have a womens division several times, it just never stuck unlike meiko satomura hitting a frog splash on malia hosaka https://t.co/YyrOG0tREZ

Regarded as one of the greatest women in the history of professional wrestling, Satomura signed a WWE contract in 2020 after wrestling all over the world.

The current NXT UK Women's Champion wrestled in Gaea Japan throughout the promotion's lifetime. Gaea Japan had a working relationship with WCW, which led a young Satomura to occasionally enter the WCW ring.

Satomura unsuccessfully took part in the tournament to crown WCW Women's World Championship. She continued stepping inside the WCW ring until the working relationship with Gaea Japan ended in 1997.

Satomura has already reaped success in WWE. She is on top of the mountain in the NXT UK Women's division. WWE views her as a major star, and while she may never become a staple on the main roster, an appearance or two is not outside the realm of possibility.

