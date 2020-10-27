WWE rumored to have signed female wrestling legend Meiko Satomura

In a new rumor circulating from Japan, female wrestling legend Meiko Satomura is on her way to WWE. Tokyo Sports has reported that Satomura is expected to join WWE very soon. The report states that she will be moving to England to serve as a wrestler and coach for the NXT UK brand starting next month.

This news follows Meiko Satomura announcing recently that she was moving to a limited role for her Sendai Girls promotion in Japan. Although she has stated in the report that there is "no such story" regarding her signing with WWE or joining NXT UK, Meiko did reveal that she wants to progress to the next stage in her career at this time. Fans have seen in the past that WWE wants independent stars to not reveal their status with signing with the company before WWE gets the chance to make the announcement themselves.

The 40-year old Meiko Satomura made her debut for WWE in the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament. She was a standout star of the series on WWE Network with stellar matches against Killer Kelly and Mercedes Martinez. Satomura would finally lose in the semifinals of the tournament, losing to the eventual winner Toni Storm. We will have a further update on this matter as soon as we can.

WWE reportedly also signing Ben Carter to join the NXT UK brand

I don’t know how this summer has ended up being the best one I’ve ever had...



But it has.



Cheers to all the promotions that ran safely and allowed me to do what I love in this lousy time period. It’s changed my life forever.



SUMMER HIGHLIGHT REEL ⬇️☀️👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/vb4i4U1PMD — Benjamin Carter (@bencarterbxb) September 27, 2020

This latest report of WWE potentially signing Meiko Satomura for NXT UK follows the recent rumors surrounding Ben Carter joining the promotion. The UK star made a name for himself on the independent scene and through his recent appearances on AEW. He broke out in a Late Night Dynamite match against Scorpio Sky in September. Reports coming out of his AEW appearances were that he was having work visa issues and had worked for the promotion without pay due to that.

The recent reports for Carter and Satomura come at a pleasant time for the WWE NXT UK brand. The brand made their return to the WWE Network from the BT Sports studio. The signings of two of the biggest stars on the indie scene would be a nice shot in the arm for their already impressive roster.