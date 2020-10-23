The role of WWE locker room leader is an honor bestowed upon a wrestler with integrity, longevity, and experience. A good locker room leader advises and supports those around them. Their role is also to control, uphold, and police the backstage area, should things go awry.

There is a long list of WWE Superstars who have taken up the mantle of locker room leaders in the past. The Undertaker famously held the position. His legendary status with the company elicited love, respect, and feared from his peers in WWE. Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and John Cena have all been WWE Superstars that have led the WWE locker room with authority, hard work, and sacrifice to the company.

Let's look at five WWE Superstars that have not only become leaders in the ring but leaders backstage too.

#5. Becky Lynch is a locker room leader

Becky Lynch proves to all why she is "The Man"

"The Man" Becky Lynch became the biggest and brightest WWE Superstar. She did so by persevering, fighting, and clawing her way to the top of the mountain.

Becky Lynch became a WWE megastar.

Lynch's journey to the top is an inspirational tale to all. She overcame adversity and challenge after challenge to become the hottest act in the company.

In an interview for Ronda Rousey's website, Sonya Deville talked about "The Irish Lass Kicker" as being someone she looked up to and sought help and advice.

“Becky was someone that I always went to too. Becky’s cool because she’s one of those people that leads by example. She’s not going to tell you what to do with your life, but she just carries herself in a way that’s admirable.”

Lynch's leadership certainly paid off, especially in the case of Deville. The Pride Fighter has been a stand out performer for months. She became one of the best characters in WWE during her feud with Mandy Rose.

When Becky returns, she will no doubt pick up where she left off and rule in the WWE ring, as well as backstage.