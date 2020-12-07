The WWE world has been dominated by couples in recent years. The rise of "Total Bellas" and "Total Divas" has given many of them the confidence to reveal their relationships publicly.

The fact that almost every WWE superstar also has a social media presence means that fans are also updated on their personal lives regularly. As a result, many stars find it hard to hide their new relationships.

Even though 2020 has been a year to forget for most of the world, there are several WWE stars who have been able to find their own happiness throughout the year. Here are just a handful of couples who have announced their engagement or revealed new relationships over the past 12 months.

#8. and #7. Engaged in 2020 - WWE stars Leon Ruff and Aja Smith

Leon Ruff has had a fantastic last few months. He dethroned Johnny Gargano a few weeks ago on NXT. The North American Champion became a success story in NXT, but last night he lost the championship back to Gargano during NXT TakeOver: War Games.

It has become well-known in recent months that Ruff is in a relationship with main roster referee Aja Smith. She was also part of last night's show, as she was seen refereeing the brutal WarGames matches.

After Ruff officially signed a contract with WWE back in October and won his first WWE Championship merely weeks later, Ruff obviously decided to make this year even more memorable. He took his relationship with Smith to the next level at the beginning of the month.

Aja Smith announced her engagement on her Twitter account with a sweet post of her new ring. In the post, she declared that she had "said yes," which marked quite the incredible year for the couple.