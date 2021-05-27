5 Current WWE Superstars who could introduce an alter ego

Throughout the history of WWE, the promotion has never shied away from incorporating the supernatural element in its storylines and characters. WWE, after all, aims to not just limit itself to wrestling matches but, in the words of Vince McMahon, provide "Sports Entertainment".

There have been several memorable characters inspired by the supernatural theme, and multiple WWE Superstars have introduced an alter ego of themselves to spice things up.

Some prime examples of the same on the current WWE roster include Finn Balor who transforms himself into The Demon King, and Bray Wyatt, who has revealed a sinister alter ego of himself, The Fiend. Most recently, Alexa Bliss shocked the fans by tapping into her dark side as well, reminding everyone that anything is possible.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five more current WWE Superstars who could soon introduce their own alter egos. Be sure to comment down and let us know which of them would you like to see the most.

#5 Liv Morgan (WWE SmackDown)

Liv Morgan started her main roster career in 2017 as part of The Riott Squad alongside Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan. The trio was popular but never achieved any major accomplishments in WWE and was broken up in 2019.

After being absent from WWE TV for a few months, new vignettes of Morgan's return started airing in December 2019. With a completely new look, there were teases of a darker side of Liv Morgan getting unleashed, with many even speculating that she would join hands with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

However, none of that happened and she returned as Lana's ex-partner during the latter's wedding segment with Bobby Lashley on RAW. The bizarre angle was abruptly scrapped and Morgan has since been struggling to make a mark in the women's division.

While WWE did not go ahead with the teased dark character of Liv Morgan, we might see her introduce that in the near future as her alter-ego. WWE needs to invest in young talent and give them something new to try.

