John Cena is a WWE Superstar who unlocks emotions in every wrestling fan. Whether it is feelings of respect or disapproval, one cannot help but react to him. Such is his charisma and appeal that he oozes star power wherever he goes.

Having been WWE's poster boy for many years, Cena has battled many big names in the business. From Triple H and The Rock to CM Punk and AJ Styles, he has had fantastic feuds and matches with some top stars. For two decades, the number of wrestlers he has fought and the generations they have spanned are nothing short of legendary.

However, for all his phenomenal longevity, there are some WWE Superstars The Champ hasn't stepped into the ring with. Some of these men are elite talents in their own right, which surprises us as to why WWE never booked them to fight him.

As such, we look at the current roster and pick out five WWE Superstars John Cena has never wrestled.

#5 On our list of current WWE Superstars John Cena has never wrestled: Dominik Mysterio

Nothing would make us happier than Cena dropping this guy!

Dominik Mysterio burst onto the scene as the son of a legendary superstar who was talented between the ropes. He has taken his game to another level since joining The Judgment Day. Indeed, he is among the biggest heat magnets on the roster today, which is in stark contrast to the heroic John Cena.

Cena has fought Dominik's father and fellow eternal babyface Rey Mysterio in the past. However, he has never crossed paths with the younger one. We think smug Dom is in need of an Attitude Adjustment, literally or otherwise. The Franchise Player shutting him up is something we'd pay money to see.

#4 Ricochet

Cena vs. Ricochet would be like his battles with AJ Styles

Ricochet is without question one of the best wrestlers on WWE's roster today. He is a resilient fighter and a daredevil who pulls off gravity-defying moves. His never-say-die spirit would impress someone like John Cena, who incidentally is a man he's never faced.

Ricochet and Cena wrestling a match together would make for some compelling television. Their contrasting styles would mesh really well and give us a modern day classic. The One and Only requires big feuds and contests to level up in WWE, and one opposite The Cenation Leader would catapult him to the top.

#3 Logan Paul

Logan Paul's arrival in WWE was greeted with a mixed reaction, but almost everyone became a believer after seeing his skills in the ring. His entertainment value is truly sensational, and given his mainstream appeal, a match opposite someone like John Cena would be dollar bills galore.

Paul and Cena have never met inside the ring, but we reckon that it would be a banger. The promos between them would be straight fire, and the match would be a spectacle full of theatrics. The YouTuber and the now-Hollywood star would also put a lot of eyes on the product with their star power, which means no one loses should this matchup take place.

#2 Austin Theory

Austin Theory was touted as a John Cena regen during that insufferable United States Championship reign of his. WWE has even teased a first-ever showdown between the two men in the past, but it hasn't happened yet.

Now that Theory is a proper no-nonsense heel, a fight with Cena is that much more appealing. He currently holds the US title, a championship the latter is synonymous with. This classic heel versus face showdown would be a cracker whether it takes place on RAW or at WrestleMania.

#1 Gunther

Gunther fighting Cena would be some mega business

This is a pipe dream for most fans but, hey, never say never. John Cena and Gunther have never locked horns in the ring, but it's safe to say this is the former's easiest path towards a five-star classic. The two men are megastars in their own right, and a showdown between them would sell out any arena.

Gunther's reign of terror as Intercontinental Champion has been phenomenal. He is yet to lose a match since debuting on the main roster. While he has battled big names like Sheamus and Rey Mysterio, a wrestler like Cena would be his preferred choice of rival.

The 16-time World Champion has never won the Intercontinental title in his illustrious career. He could look to do so by dethroning The Ring General. A fight between them would be explosive and hard-hitting, and one that we'd be cheering bell to bell.

