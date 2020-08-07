5 Current WWE Superstars you may have forgotten played other sports

WWE Superstars are recognized across the world for their flamboyance, charisma, and in-ring skills. WWE's 1 billion+ following on social media aids these Superstars in garnering recognition in literally hundreds of countries. A large number of these Superstars have been fans from the very beginning, and always dreamt of becoming WWE Superstars someday. This isn't the case with a few though, who have tried their hands at other sports, with some going on to excel at the same.

WWE veteran Brock Lesnar left the company in 2004 to pursue his NFL goals, but an unfortunate road accident crushed his dreams. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg had a brief stint in the NFL before he made it big in WCW. Fans have known about these two cases on various occasions. In this slideshow, we will take a look at five current WWE Superstars that you may have forgotten played other sports.

#5 King Corbin (American Football and Amateur boxing)

King Corbin (source: wrestling)

King Corbin is arguably one of the most hated heels on the WWE roster. He is someone who has divided the WWE Universe into two, with some stating that he has "go-away" heat, while others hailing him for being an excellent bad guy. Corbin has been a mainstay in WWE for around 8 years now. He debuted on the main roster in 2016, and has feuded with the very best WWE has to offer, including John Cena and Roman Reigns.

Corbin, whose real name is Thomas Pestock, was in the NFL as an offseason member, before taking up a career as a professional wrestler. He was undrafted in the 2009 NFL Draft, and went on to sign a contract with Indianapolis Colts. He later signed with Arizona Cardinals as well. While in college, Corbin played offensive guard at Northwest Missouri State University.

Additionally, Corbin has excelled in amateur boxing, and is a 3-time Golden Gloves Champion. After his NFL career was over, Corbin signed a contract with WWE in 2012 and made his way to NXT.