5 current WWE Superstars who may never turn face again

Some WWE Superstars are simply born to be bad and are very good at it. No matter how many times they attempt success as a face, they revert to becoming a heel.

As a result of this, a few of them might never go back to trying to elicit a positive reaction from the fans. They are at their best as villains, ranging from cowardly figures who thrive on heat to menacing monsters who destroy the fans' favorites.

These superstars are doing well in their roles as heels and are unlikely to change characters, based on a variety of factors. Whether a couple of them flopped as babyfaces or their characters just don't fit that role anymore, it would be a major surprise if any of these five end up becoming good guys in WWE.

#5 Karrion Kross - WWE RAW's latest debutant

My lord, Karrion Kross came across LEGIT tonight.



The entrance, a Great work rate match and genuine heel heat.



LOVE IT. ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/Qp76vZlinB — WrestlingShouldBeFun (@WSBFun) July 14, 2021

He may have encountered a difficult start to his WWE main roster career, but Karrion Kross is still salvageable. He would need to revert to his presentation on NXT, but a babyface turn will never be an answer.

If Kross was to ever be a successful babyface in the promotion, there would have been some more emotion in his current entrance. Instead, it feels a bit soulless. His menacing look also prevents a potential face turn to ever work.

Scarlett would add a lot to Kross and his act, further enhancing him as a dangerous savage. That is where his strength lies in the ring. The current NXT Champion is a dominant killer, who destroys everybody's favorites with menacing ease. He could still be a potential force to be reckoned with on RAW.

Karrion Kross on the main roster just ain’t going to feel right until Scarlett joins him.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/5bgROnI8wc — CONNER (@vancityconner) August 3, 2021

While most of the others on this list could have mild success as WWE babyfaces, that would not be the case with Karrion Kross. The reactions to him on NXT have largely been due to his opponents, with Samoa Joe being the latest example.

Edited by Kaushik Das