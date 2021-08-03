3-time WWE Champion comments on Karrion Kross possibly losing confidence on RAW

Mick Foley has commented on Karrion Kross and his time on RAW so far. The WWE Hall of Famer observed a possible lack of confidence in the NXT Champion.

Keith Lee defeated Kross on this week's episode of RAW. This makes it two defeats in three weeks for the current NXT Champion, who already lost to Jeff Hardy on his WWE main roster debut. Visible changes have been made to his presentation on the Red brand, as compared to NXT.

These changes seem to have had a detrimental effect on him. Mick Foley certainly feels so. The three-time WWE Champion tweeted about it. He mentioned that while it was a big win for Lee, Karrion Kross does not feel the same on RAW and that it can be tough to regain confidence once it is lost.

"Is it just me, or does Kross not have that same foreboding aura of confidence when he's in the RAW ring," questioned Mick Foley. "It can be tough to get that mojo back once it's lost."

Why is Karrion Kross losing on WWE RAW?

The idea behind Karrion Kross losing on WWE RAW reportedly has to do with Scarlett. The NXT Champion debuted on the Red brand without his manager and his entrance, and as Mick Foley mentioned, his aura. The plan was for Kross to lose to Jeff Hardy once again.

But after the former WWE Champion tested positive for COVID-19, he traded wins with Keith Lee on the previous two episodes of RAW. Kross might continue to lose on the Red brand until he finally goes berserk and Scarlett shows up and brings him back on track by unleashing the gladiator in him.

While it could be an interesting story, WWE booked it to the detriment of the NXT product. Kross is in a feud with Samoa Joe on the black and gold brand, but part of the excitement surrounding it was lost when his undefeated streak ended on RAW.

Hopefully, he can regroup once Scarlett enters the picture and he "gets that mojo back."

