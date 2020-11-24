The Undertaker said goodbye to the WWE after 30 iconic years, and it seems like there will never be a Superstar who can match Taker’s impact on WWE and the wrestling world.

However, many current Superstars in WWE have been competing in the company for over a decade, and have been wrestling for almost two decades. Randy Orton, Sheamus, The Big Show, and John Cena are the obvious Superstars who’ve been competing for a long time.

Apart from these men, newer WWE Superstars such as Drew Gulak, Sami Zayn, KUSHIDA, and Aleister Black have also been competing in the ring for over 15 years.

There are a handful of current WWE Superstars who have been competing for the company for less than ten years but have been around in the wrestling industry for over 20 years.

These Superstars have managed to make a name for themselves not just in WWE but all over the world. Most of them have also won some World Championships to show their worth.

In this article, we will look at the 5 current WWE Superstars you might not know have been wrestling for more than 20 years.

#5. Santos Escobar

Santos Escobar aka El Hijo del Fantasma

Santos Escobar is currently enjoying his time at the top of WWE’s Cruiserweight division as the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Escobar entered WWE as El Hijo del Fantasma and won his first tournament to become the Champion, after which he turned heel.

Now performing as Escobar, the Superstar seems to be enjoying his first year in the company with a major title. However, it might come as a surprise to some wrestling fans that Escobar made his wrestling debut over 20 years ago.

Escobar began wrestling in 2000, wearing a mask and fighting under the ring name “Top Secret”. It wasn’t until 2003 that he began competing as El Hijo del Fantasma to reveal to the wrestling world that he’s the son of legendary Mexican wrestler, El Fantasma.

He competed for Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre from 2008 until 2013 and moved to Lucha Underground from there. He managed to win a few titles during his time in the two promotions.

Escobar joined WWE in August 2019 and got his big break during the COVID pandemic when an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament was announced. Not only did Escobar win the tournament to become the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion, but he also turned heel following the final and formed a new faction on the brand.

Escobar is currently 36 years old and seems to have a bright future ahead of himself in the company.