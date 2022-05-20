5 Current WWE Superstars who are much older than they look 

Some performers have worked for years to gain the attention of WWE. Several current stars were unable to make an impact in the company until much later in life.

A new generation of talent may be coming, with WWE's new NIL program all around 20 years old. But many others who are touching 40 or even 50 are still performing at the highest level.

Many of these stars are still in fantastic shape, which makes it hard to believe that they are almost half a century old.

#5. Shayna Baszler is 41 years old

Shayna Baszler joined NXT back in 2017 when she was already 36 years old. The former MMA fighter had already made a name for herself in other combat sports before being added to the Mae Young Classic. Over the past five years, Baszler has dominated NXT and lifted tag team gold on the main roster, whilst teaming with several of the company's biggest stars.

Baszler is currently working alongside Natalya as the two women look to obtain the Tag Team Championships. It's hard to believe that Baszler is 41 years old. The former Champion turns 42 in a matter of months and is still one of the most intimidating female wrestlers on the roster.

#4. Finn Balor is 40 years old

Finn Balor was only promoted to the main roster back in 2016 and has since been able to attain the Universal Championship. As the inaugural winner, big things were expected of Balor, whose career has been somewhat derailed by injury.

Balor came to NXT back in 2014 when he was 32 years old. The Irish star had already carved out an impressive career in Japan and the Independent circuit before Vince McMahon came knocking. Despite being one of the older superstars in the company, many fans find it hard to believe Balor's age. He is in peak physical condition and still has a youthful face.

#3. Former WWE Champion Sheamus is 44 years old

Sheamus has been one of the top stars in the business for several years and is a four-time world champion. The Celtic Warrior joined WWE in 2006 as a youthful 28-year-old. He has since spent nearly two decades climbing his way to the top and evolving his character.

At the age of 44, there isn't a lot left for Sheamus to accomplish. The former Champion is currently leading a faction alongside Ridge Holland and Butch. Both are newcomers to WWE's main roster and appear to be looking upon Sheamus for guidance. Much like Finn Balor, it's hard to believe that Sheamus is in his 40s despite him being part of WWE for almost two decades.

#2. Asuka is 40 years old

Asuka is currently one of WWE's most revered female wrestlers. The former Women's Champion came to WWE as a mother back in 2015 and over the past seven years, she has become one of their stand-out stars. Asuka holds one of the longest undefeated streaks in WWE history. Since coming to the company as a 33-year-old, she has flourished in front of the world.

The Empress recently made her return to the company well-rested, refreshed, and easily looking a fraction of her age. Asuka made her wrestling debut in 2004 and has been wrestling across the world for 18 years.

#1. R-Truth is 50 years old

R-Truth has been with WWE on and off since the 1990s. He also made a name for himself in TNA Wrestling during his time away from the company. Truth has seemingly been around forever and has most recently been the star associated with the 24/7 Championship.

Even though Truth has been on the scene for around 30 years, it's hard to argue that he looks his age. Truth recently turned 50 and is still one of the most entertaining and athletic stars on the RAW roster. The former 53-time 24/7 Champion is also still wrestling at the highest level despite his age and is the oldest active star on the roster at present.

Edited by Ken Norris