5 Current WWE Superstars who are natural heels

Harsh Agrawal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.78K // 15 Sep 2018, 16:39 IST

It is a norm in WWE to define each and every wrestler as heel or babyface. All the wrestlers make their character around this model only. There are some basic features that every heel have to adapt like not caring about fans and using unfair means to win the matches.

While some wrestlers are natural in playing heel or babyface, some have to study their characters in detail to play it convincingly. There are some wrestlers in the current roster who are so good in their role that it is almost impossible to imagine them playing the other way round. Let's look at such heel wrestlers who are natural in their role.

#5 Kevin Owens

He may be getting buried by WWE on several occasions but they did not compromise with his heel character. He is one of the best heels in Raw right now. His promos are convincing and almost perfect every time he picks up a mike.

His feud against Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan was amazing and he gathered a lot of heat from that. When he was transferred to Raw after getting "fired" from SmackDown, there was a definite curiosity among fans that what all he can bring on the table with him.

His run so far may not be up to the mark but that is just because of the high standard he has set for himself. He just needs a good booking and storyline and he can create the same magic that he created last year when he was on SmackDown.

#4 Alexa Bliss

There is no doubt that she is the company's best heel in women's roster. The heat she gets whenever she enters any arena is nothing compared to Roman Reigns, though in her case the boos are valid.

She may have to put a work in her in-ring ability, but she more than makes up for it with her promos. Her 'Overhyped Rookie' disses in her ongoing feud against Ronda Rousey is astounding.

There is a reason why Vince consider her as next Trish Stratus, as she is a complete star. Even WWE thinks in the same way, that is why in her career in the main roster that spans just over three years, she has been able to hold the Raw women's champion three times and SmackDown women's champion two times.

