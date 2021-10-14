5 current WWE Superstars who have never performed in Saudi Arabia

On March 5, 2018, WWE announced that they had entered a strategic partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority. The partnership, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, would see WWE perform multiple times a year across the country. The 10-year deal would bring in millions of added revenue to the company.

WWE held their first televised event in Saudi Arabia on April 27, 2018, hosting the Greatest Royal Rumble. Since the first major event, WWE has held a total of six pay-per-views in the Middle East.

The partnership did not come without controversy, which at one point almost put WWE's deal in doubt following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. A number of wrestlers have refused to work the shows. Many who have, have spoken negatively of their experience performing in Saudi Arabia.

That being said, let's take a look at five WWE superstars who haven't performed on the Saudi Arabia shows.

#5 Alexa Bliss hasn't performed for WWE in Saudi Arabia

Ryan Satin @ryansatin Alexa Bliss and Natalya in Saudi Arabia at a Children’s Hospital with other WWE talent talent. Alexa Bliss and Natalya in Saudi Arabia at a Children’s Hospital with other WWE talent talent. https://t.co/ncJydIHGYr

Women's rights in Saudi Arabia have always been a hot topic of discussion. This is mainly due to the limited rights that females have in the country. WWE's women's division has shone some hope for the nation by being allowed to perform on shows, albeit wearing full bodysuits.

That wasn't always the case. When WWE visited Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown in 2019, Alexa Bliss and Natalya were scheduled to compete on the card. For one reason or another, the Saudi Government rejected the match, meaning it didn't go ahead. Both superstars had traveled over to the nation and performed some promotional duties around the city of Jeddah.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported at the time that the match had been pulled:

"Those in Saudi Arabia noted to us that Natalya vs. Alexa Bliss, a match they hoped to be a late addition on today's WWE Super ShowDown event, was not approved by the Saudi Arabian government. The two women flew to Saudi Arabia this week with the crew. At one point, the government had indicated to WWE they could have their first women's match on this show, but then wavered on it," Dave Meltzer said. (h/t WON)

Of course, this was a backwards step and not exactly the kind of situation WWE wanted, especially in the midst of the Women's Revolution. A few months later at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view, Natalya vs. Lacey Evans was booked for the first-ever women's match at the Saudi showcase. The groundbreaking moment finally happened.

WWE FAN @__WWE_FAN__ I've been very outspoken about not liking the WWE/Saudi deal. But here's a thought...Alexa Bliss vs Sasha Banks was the first ever woman's wrestling match in Abu Dhabi. Fans chanted "This is hope".Maybe WWE's deal with Saudi Arabia will eventually give those women hope too... I've been very outspoken about not liking the WWE/Saudi deal. But here's a thought...Alexa Bliss vs Sasha Banks was the first ever woman's wrestling match in Abu Dhabi. Fans chanted "This is hope".Maybe WWE's deal with Saudi Arabia will eventually give those women hope too... https://t.co/tgJd0rsULJ

Alexa Bliss sadly never got the opportunity to hold the mantle of being part of the first-ever women's match on Saudi soil. She hasn't been back to the country since. She did make history with Sasha Banks in 2017 when they became the first-ever women's match in the United Arab Emirates. This is hope, and the women of WWE will continue to push for change.

