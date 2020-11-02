5 Current WWE Superstars who have never had a singles run

A WWE singles World Championship is almost certainly the ultimate goal for every man and woman that debuts on RAW, SmackDown or NXT.

Starting out your career as part of a tag team or a stable can be a great way for a Superstar to begin his or her WWE run. The likes of Seth Rollins, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and Roman Reigns all made their promotional debuts as part of a unit. Each of these Superstars, of course, went on to have magnificent singles careers once they struck out on their own.

At one time or another, the vast majority of WWE Superstars have had the opportunity to go it alone as a singles act. Few tag teams or factions last forever, with WWE often keen to capture the drama of a team splitting as part of a storyline.

There are a select few, though, that have yet to be afforded the chance to try and establish themselves as solo performers. Here are five current WWE Superstars who have never had a singles run.

#5 Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso has been out of action for much of 2020. (Pic Credit: WWE)

Jimmy and Jey Uso have now been members of the WWE main roster for over ten years.

The twin brothers debuted as a tag team on the RAW brand back in May 2010. In that time, the duo have enjoyed six reigns as tag team champions. However, a knee injury suffered by Jimmy at WrestleMania earlier this year gave Jey the opportunity to shine in his own right.

As part of a deeply personal feud with his cousin, Roman Reigns, Jey has now challenged for the WWE Universal Championship at two WWE pay-per-view events this year.

The pair's bouts at Clash of Champions and Hell in a Cell rightly received strong reviews. While Jimmy was involved in the finishes of both bouts, he has never had the WWE spotlight shone solely on himself.

Could Jimmy Uso soon have a singles run in WWE?

Jimmy Uso is still yet to be cleared to return to the ring following his injury. Interestingly, in the recent WWE Draft, only Jey Uso was picked up by SmackDown.

Therefore, at this time, we do not officially know where Jimmy's future lies in WWE. Will he remain on the blue brand alongside his brother? Or will Jimmy follow his wife, Naomi, to RAW?

With Reigns and Jey recently joining forces on SmackDown, it seems most likely that Jimmy will return to the blue brand once he is healthy.

However, a switch to Monday nights could see Jimmy break out of the tag team bubble - and finally get a singles push in his own right.