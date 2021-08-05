5 Current WWE Superstars and their real places of birth

Sometimes WWE changes some personal information of its wrestlers to fit their on-screen personas, including their places of birth.

A known example is Kofi Kingston, who was born in Ghana and now resides in Texas. WWE first introduced him to the WWE Universe as a Jamaican superstar. However, he later dropped the gimmick and the Jamaican accent as WWE recognized him as a Ghanaian.

When Kofi Kingston first started out in the WWE, he was billed from Jamaica, however, he does not have any Jamaican ancestry. The reason he was billed from Jamaica was simply because he's a fan of reggae music. #WWE #KofiKingston #TheNewDay #Kofi #EliminationChamber #SDLive pic.twitter.com/uhVCaqX7h7 — Fact5 Wrestling (@Fact5Wrestling) February 18, 2019

Like Kingston, five current WWE Superstars were born far away from the cities and countries WWE says they come from. Some refer to the cities they grew up in as their hometowns. Others use their parents' birthplaces as their own as part of their gimmicks.

Here are five current WWE Superstars and their real places of birth.

#5. WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal was not born in India

Although former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal is being billed from Punjab, India, he was born elsewhere.

Mahal is of Indian Punjabi descent and is referred to in WWE as the Modern-Day Maharaja. He also speaks with an Indian accent. However, he was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The 35-year-old, who comes from a wrestling family, grew up in Calgary. He graduated from the University of Calgary and started his pro wrestling training at the Martial Arts Fitness Center. He moved to the United States after signing a developmental contract with WWE in 2010. Mahal now resides in Tampa, Florida.

Mahal has not competed regularly in WWE in the past year. He recently returned to Monday Night RAW and went into a feud with his former friend and 3MB teammate Drew McIntyre. The two superstars squared off on the July 5 episode. The Scottish Warrior won the match via disqualification after Shanky and Veer interfered and attacked him.

The Modern-Day Maharaja added more heat to his feud with McIntyre last Monday. During a two-on-one handicap match between The Scottish Warrior and Veer & Shanky, Mahal interfered, hitting McIntyre with a chair.

Veer and Shanky also brought chairs to the ring after the match, preparing for a three-on-one ambush. However, McIntyre quickly brought in his sword to successfully fend off the attack.

