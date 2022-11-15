5 Current WWE Superstars who could realistically defeat Gunther 

Gunther has become a force to be reckoned with on WWE's main roster ever since he was promoted earlier this year. The current Intercontinental Champion has managed to brush aside every challenge in his wake, and with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci backing him up, he appears to be unstoppable.

Gunther is undefeated since making his move up SmackDown and there are only a select few believable stars who could defeat him for his Championship in the near future.

#5. Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt has a plethora of tricks up his sleeve at the moment, so it's hard to count him out of any match. Wyatt has proved in the past that he has puppets, magic, and a number of friends that he can call upon when needed to ensure that he is able to come out on top.

Wyatt's puppets, which he returned with back at Extreme Rules are yet to be accounted for. This means that if he ever crosses paths with Gunther, it's likely that he would walk out victorious.

#4. Braun Strowman

The Monster of all Monsters has been able to live up to that name ever since his return and remains a prominent feature in the current SmackDown World Cup Tournament. Strowman proved what he is capable of when he was able to defeat Omos at Crown Jewel. Despite Ludwig and Giovanni waiting in the wings, Strowman is the kind of star who would be happy to take down all three.

That being said, Strowman also has several friends in WWE that he can call upon if he wants to even out the numbers game and walk out with the Intercontinental Championship.

#3. Ilja Dragunov

Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mckenzieas93V2 Ilja Dragunov is quickly becoming one of WWE'S must see attractions.



Every match is a banger after banger after banger after banger after banger after banger after banger after banger. Ilja Dragunov is quickly becoming one of WWE'S must see attractions. Every match is a banger after banger after banger after banger after banger after banger after banger after banger. https://t.co/N0RxedtfVV

Many WWE fans may not be aware of IIja Dragunov since he has mostly appeared on NXT and NXT UK throughout his career. The former Champion is currently part of the title picture on NXT and was one of the only men to have defeated Gunther when he was known as WALTER.

Gunther had a historic NXT United Kingdom Championship reign and it was Dragunov who was able to finally overcome The Ring General. WWE could be playing the long game here, allowing Gunther to remain undefeated until Dragunov is promoted and able to end another streak.

#2. Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Gunther in a recent interview named Brock Lesnar as his current dream opponent in WWE.



The spectacle awaits… Gunther in a recent interview named Brock Lesnar as his current dream opponent in WWE.The spectacle awaits… https://t.co/PAp0rNnexv

Brock Lesnar may be a strange pick for this list, but The Beast has never won a mid-card championship in WWE. Since Lesnar isn't allowed to challenge Roman Reigns for his title and his feud with Bobby Lashley could conclude soon, Gunther could be a fantastic rival for him to choose next.

Lesnar has never had a reason to step into the mid-card before, but Gunther has already lifted the prestige of that Championship and Lesnar could claim that he's interested in holding all the titles before he retires.

#1. Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa has already made it clear that he wants the championship and he has the backup to help him take it. Gunther isn't the kind of champion who necessarily needs backup, but Sikoa is being built as a legitimate threat on his own. He could also call on The Bloodline to neutralize Imperium.

This could be the feud that WWE is looking to ignite heading into The Royal Rumble in the fall of this year and it would allow Sikoa to announce his arrival on the main roster if he's the man to finally end Gunther's undefeated streak.

Can you think of any other stars who could realistically defeat Gunther? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

