5 Current WWE Superstars who could realistically defeat Omos

Omos has been built into quite the formidable force on WWE TV over the past few months and could be the company's next great giant, following in the footsteps of The Big Show.

Omos easily defeated Commander Azeez last night on RAW in a match that could have been much more competitive, but it's clear that the company has some big plans for their new giant.

Not many stars in the company could realistically defeat Omos in a one-on-one bout given the push he is currently on, but here is a shortlist of options that WWE has at their disposal.

#5. Gable Steveson could make his debut as part of a feud with Omos

Gable Steveson signed for WWE last year and has already been promoted to the main roster. The Olympian has been training and preparing for his debut and great things are expected of the 21-year-old following in the footsteps of Kurt Angle.

There have been rumors about Steveson making his debut later this year and Omos could now be being built up in order to be at a level to compete with the hype surrounding Gable's debut.

As a former Olympian and someone who has been pushed through the WWE system quite quickly, the company is expected to have some huge plans for him and overcoming the newest giant could be a fantastic storyline for him to step into.

#4. Former NXT Champion Bron Breakker could be called up to the main roster to feud with Omos

Bron Breakker recently lost his NXT Championship to Dolph Ziggler, but it's worth noting that Ziggler pinned Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat match. Breakker himself didn't take the fall.

There have been rumors about Breakker's WWE status at present, and if a loss at Stand & Deliver next month could lead to a main roster callup. If this is the case, the former champion will need to step into a decent main roster storyline.

WWE has several weeks or even months to build Omos into a credible threat for Breakker before he is moved up to the main roster and pushes to become the main guy on the red brand.

Omos himself is still somewhat new, so he could use a few months of working with the company's biggest stars to put him in the position he needs to be to have a headline feud with Breakker.

#3. Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley could return to face Omos

Bobby Lashley was once the main guy on RAW. Ahead of his recent injury, Lashley was the WWE Champion and was ready to walk into WrestleMania with the title.

Brock Lesnar is now the champion, however, as Lashley could be out of action until the summer with a shoulder injury. This gives the WWE plenty of time to build Omos into a legitimate threat on Monday Night RAW.

If Brock Lesnar goes back to being a part-time star following WrestleMania, then Lashley will be looking for the top spot on the brand once again and Omos will definitely be a man standing in his way in a few months' time.

#2. Current NXT Superstar Harland could be promoted to face Omos

Harland has been pushed as the "next Brock Lesnar" throughout his short career and so far has only left destruction in his wake in NXT.

Whilst Harland is still quite new to WWE and needs more time to grow, Omos also has plenty of time to build himself as a formidable force and put the company on notice, awaiting someone who is able to step up to the new giant.

Several men have already tried to match Omos blow for blow but someone like Harland could get the biggest push of his career if he was to be called up to the main roster to face Omos in several months' time.

At present, Omos isn't seen as that much of a threat for the major titles on RAW, but if he is able to amass more wins like last night's squash match against Commander Azeez in the next few months, then WWE could have a new star on their hands.

#1. Gunther could be the perfect man to overcome the threat of Omos

Whilst there are men in WWE like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar who could easily defeat Omos and take the glory that comes with it, the two men would have nothing to gain.

Omos could be built as the next big heel in the company and an indestructible force, which would then give the person who finally defeats him the biggest push of their career.

WALTER recently became Gunther in NXT and was able to dominate the NXT UK brand for several years before finally making the switch. In a few months time Gunther may have destroyed the NXT 2.0 brand as well and could be ready to make the move up to the main roster to embark on a career defining feud with Omos.

