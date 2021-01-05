5 current WWE Superstars who could realistically retire Triple H

Triple H celebrated 25 years in WWE earlier this year as part of an episode of SmackDown that was forced to take place without an audience at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Game has been the measuring stick in WWE for more than two decades, but this past year, The King of Kings set a new career record for himself when 2020 became the first year that he had failed to compete in a single WWE match.

Triple H's last match came back at Super ShowDown in 2019 when he took on The Apex Predator, Randy Orton.

At present, it's unknown what the future holds for The Game since his focus right now is on his duties backstage in NXT. He also has a daughter who is training to enter the business that was once dominated by her parents.

WrestleMania 37 could be the venue for Triple H's retirement since The Game has always been fond of performing on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Triple H missed last year's show and wants to make up for it by being part of the upcoming show.

Triple H's retirement match will definitely be a spectacle to behold, but in all honesty, there are only a handful of WWE stars who could ever wish to be in a position to retire WWE's measuring stick.

#5 Former 16-time WWE Champion John Cena

As impressive as @JohnCena’s accolades in and out of the ring are, it is the compassion he shows to everyone worldwide that makes him the Superstar he is. I can think of no better person to honor Muhammad Ali’s legacy than him.

Congratulations, John. https://t.co/s46PxKujPd — Triple H (@TripleH) November 30, 2018

Advertisement

Storyline wise, there are not many men who have had better feuds with Triple H than John Cena. The former 16-time World Champion has risen through the ranks in WWE over the past two decades, and The Game has stepped in his way on several occasions.

Triple H has always been the perfect heel to John Cena's face character. The two men have already faced off at WrestleMania before, with Cena coming out on top back in 2006.

John Cena was last seen on WWE TV back at WrestleMania 36 when The Fiend defeated him in the first-ever Firefly Fun House match. Cena is enjoying some time away from the company but could make his return to help wrap up one of its greatest careers.