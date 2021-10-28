5 Current WWE Superstars who recently changed their look 

WWE Superstars are always evolving whilst portraying their characters on TV. Sometimes this means that they are forced to change up their look in order to keep things fresh.

Evolving is a natural process in the wrestling business and sometimes this includes a physical change as well as a character or gimmick upgrade. Often this can include a complete overhaul when a superstar is repackaged and then re-debuts under a different name with a fresh new look.

In recent months, several current WWE Superstars have changed up their look in order to move forward in the company. The following list looks at just five of these stars, and the recent process of change that they have been through.

#5. Current WWE Superstar Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega returned to WWE ahead of this year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view and debuted a fresh new look. The former NXT Superstar was released from the company in the fall of 2020 before being rehired and has since become the first-ever Queen of WWE.

Vega dyed her hair following her WWE release so that her roots were bright red as well as the underneath of her hair. When the star made her return to the company, it was expected that she would change her color back to neutral, but this didn't happen.

Instead, Vega has continued to perform with her red and black hair over the past few months and since she's already picked up the biggest win of her career so far, this could have been a lucky change.

As part of her first run with the company, Vega was aligned with Andrade as his business manager and because this was a professional role, she kept her dark black hair.

Since her split from the former United States Champion, Andrade has been released from WWE and Vega has been given the chance to work as an active superstar rather than a valet. This change has meant that Vega is free to change her look as much as she likes, in line with her in-ring character.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun