5 Current WWE Superstars who could renew their rivalry with Roman Reigns 

Roman Reigns has overcome every obstacle that has stepped in his way and is currently unpinned since December 2019.

The Tribal Chief is now the most powerful man in WWE and is looking forward to his next challenge at Crown Jewel when he takes on Logan Paul. The YouTube Influencer has only wrestled two matches in WWE but it could be one of his toughest tests to date.

If Reigns can find a way past Paul, the company could be forced to get creative with Reigns' upcoming feuds heading into WrestleMania, since there aren't many new challengers left.

The following list looks at just five current stars who could renew their rivalry with Roman Reigns.

#5. Goldberg

Many fans believed that Goldberg had wrestled his final match for WWE in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, but that wasn't the case. The former Universal Champion was defeated by Reigns in the Middle East and hasn't been seen since.

Whilst Goldberg doesn't have a legitimate claim to Reigns' Championship since he has already lost in a one-on-one match. Nothing is stopping him from making his return in the build-up to next year's trip to Saudi Arabia and challenging Reigns once again. Goldberg is a draw in Saudi Arabia and if he isn't part of Crown Jewel then it's likely he will be back for the first annual trip of 2023.

#4. Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman made his return to WWE recently after almost a year and has only wrestled one match since. The Monster Among Men is now The Monster of All Monsters and could finally be pushed in the right direction under the leadership of Triple H.

Strowman and Roman had some epic collisions throughout their careers and both men became close friends in the process. Strowman could be one of Reigns' toughest tests moving forward and it's hard to imagine WWE not giving Strowman a shot at Reigns before The Head of The Table makes it to WrestleMania.

#3. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre lost to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle in what was the biggest match of his career in his home kingdom. The former World Champion didn't lose cleanly since Solo Sikoa involved himself in the match to help Reigns retain his titles.

Despite this being enough to push for a rematch, McIntyre has a score to settle with Karrion Kross and will likely circle back to his feud with Reigns once he has been able to overcome WWE's latest returnee. Given Reigns' recent change of contract, McIntyre would be the perfect star to run SmackDown if he were to drop one of his Championships.

#2. Happy/Baron Corbin

Happy Corbin hasn't been up to much on SmackDown over the past few months, but whilst he flounders following his loss to Pat McAfee at SummerSlam, there is a storyline that the company can fall back on.

Corbin was the last man to pin Roman Reigns back in December 2019, and this is a stat that has haunted his run to the top as The Tribal Chief and could be something that WWE wants to equalize on. Corbin could return to his Lone Wolf character and go up against The Bloodline, especially if the company decides to rehash the "Knights of the Lone Wolf" stable with new names.

#1. Seth Rollins is already under Roman Reigns' skin

Seth Rollins is an obvious star who WWE could decide to circle back to if Roman Reigns is looking for a new challenger. Rollins technically defeated Reigns at The Royal Rumble earlier this year but went on to a different feud rather than continuing this path into WrestleMania.

Rollins and Reigns can steal the show at any event, as they have showcased numerous times over the past years, and could easily circle back to this rivalry in 2023.

Do you think either of these men could dethrone Roman Reigns? Have your say in the comments section below...

