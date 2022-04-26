5 Current WWE Superstars who have requested their release  

WWE has been plagued by releases over the past few years, with cost-cutting being one of the main reasons behind the wholesale changes. While many stars have waited for the company to decide their fate, others have opted to take their future into their own hands and have requested their release from the company.

Several current WWE Superstars have requested their release at some point during their careers. Many of these requests were granted by the company, and the stars have since departed before going on to make their returns a few years later.

#5. Cody Rhodes requested his release in 2016

Cody Rhodes recently made his return to WWE after more than six years of pushing himself forward on the independent circuit and being one of the main men behind the rise of AEW. Back in 2016, Rhodes felt he was being held back in WWE while also mourning his father's death, The American Dream Dusty Rhodes.

This situation then led Cody and his wife Brandi to ask for their release from the company in May 2016, a request that was granted. After ten years with WWE, Rhodes took to Twitter to announce that he had requested his release before leaving the company shortly after.

"The past ten years have been quite the trek, but as of earlier today I have asked for my release from WWE. I'll speak further on the matter shortly. Thank you to all the pro-wrestling/sports entertainment fans worldwide. Thank you."

At WrestleMania earlier this month, Rhodes made his return and was victorious in his match against Seth Rollins.

#4. Bobby Lashley requested his release in 2008

Bobby Lashley is currently seen as one of the biggest stars in the company, but it hasn't always been this way. Lashley was part of the ECW brand back in 2007 but didn't appear to be moving up the ladder in WWE. The former WWE Champion requested his release following a shoulder injury in 2008.

Bobby was granted his release and went on to wrestle on the independent scene as well as try his hand at MMA. He made his return to the company in 2018.

Lashley has since been unveiled as The All Mighty and has been handed the push that he arguably deserved during his first run with the company.

#3. MVP requested his WWE release in 2010

MVP is currently seen as the man behind the success of Bobby Lashley and the current manager of Omos. As part of his first stint with the company, MVP was an active competitor and is a former United States Champion.

On December 2nd, 2010, the Playmaker requested his release from the company, noting that he "felt it was time to go international and freshen things up."

MVP was granted his release from the company a few days later and was then away for almost a decade before he made his return during the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match.

#2. Sasha Banks requested her release in 2019

Sasha Banks has become one of the most popular female wrestlers in the company over the past few years, but even The Boss has had a few moments where she has questioned her career.

Banks was one of the first women to hold the Women's Tag Team Championship back in 2019, and following her loss to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35, Banks' frustration led to her requesting her release.

As part of an interview with Ariel Helwani from BT Sport, Banks revealed that Vince McMahon denied her request and gave her some time away to rest.

"I felt like I wasn't giving my highest good. If I'm not giving my highest good, if I'm not being the best, if I'm not used as the best then I gotta go find that. I am always that performer of wanting to be No. 1 and I felt in my heart that I wasn't feeling just good, I wasn't feeling good. I felt that I did all that I could and I needed that break. I needed that release and Vince told me, 'No'. That was a great decision on both ends. He knew what he saw and he's so smart, he's so kind, he's so gentle. He actually knew what I needed, which was 'time', at the end of the point all of want a little bit of time," said Sasha Banks.

Banks was able to take a short break from the business before later making her return and picking up where she left off. The Boss is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

#1. Mustafa Ali requested his release in January 2022

The most recent release request came from Mustafa Ali, who was frustrated with his lack of creative direction in the company. Ali hadn't appeared on TV since October 29th, when he lost to Drew McIntyre on an episode of SmackDown and decided to hand in his request in January.

Ali went public with his decision and posted on both his Twitter and Instagram that he had decided his career with the company had come to an end. WWE refused to grant Ali's request, despite him also refusing to take part in The Royal Rumble match. The negotiations were ongoing for a while before he made his return on Monday Night RAW.

Ali interrupted Miz TV as part of last night's show before seemingly stepping into a feud with Ciampa.

