Sasha Banks reveals why she requested Vince McMahon to release her from WWE

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks has opened up on why she requested her release and why Vince McMahon rejected the request.

In an interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Boss first revealed that she asked McMahon to let her go. The WWE Chairman, though, did not grant her wish and gave her 30 days to think about it instead.

Sasha Banks recently recalled why she asked for her release from WWE while talking to BT Sport's Ariel Helwani. The Boss felt that she wasn't giving her best or feeling good, and wanted a break.

"I felt like I wasn't giving my highest good. If I'm not giving my highest good, if I'm not being the best, if I'm not used as the best then I gotta go find that. I am always that performer of wanting to be No. 1 and I felt in my heart that I wasn't feeling just good, I wasn't feeling good. I felt that I did all that I could and I needed that break. I needed that release and Vince told me, 'No'. That was a great decision on both ends. He knew what he saw and he's so smart, he's so kind, he's so gentle. He actually knew what I needed, which was 'time', at the end of the point all of want a little bit of time," said Sasha Banks.

Banks stated she wasn't upset that McMahon declined her release and thinks that the WWE Chairman knew she needed a break from the fast-paced world of pro wrestling.

Sasha Banks is the captain of Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series 2021

Sasha Banks will be the de-facto leader of the SmackDown Women's team heading into Survivor Series 2021.

She, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Shotzi, and Toni Storm, will take on the RAW Women's team, consisting of Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Carmella, Queen Zelina, and Liv Morgan.

The Boss hasn't been a part of the traditional Survivor Series match since the 2019 edition of the pay-per-view when Team RAW and SmackDown were defeated by Team NXT.

