5 Current WWE Superstars who requested their release 

WWE has released several big names over the past few years, many of which have made their way over to AEW. Several of these stars requested their release from the company after being underutilized by the company, with the roster being twice its size a few years ago.

While WWE released many of the stars who wanted out of the company as part of their budget cuts, several others have remained contracted despite asking to leave.

Many others requested their release several years ago and have since returned to the company for their second spell.

#5. Bobby Lashley requested his release in 2008

Bobby Lashley is the reigning United States Champion, so it's hard to believe that The Almighty was unhappy with his position in WWE at one point. Lashley is currently on his second stint with the company after requesting his release back in 2008 with the following online statement.

"I am sorry to everyone here but I am serious when I say I won't be back. Everyone wants to come here and hear the real story and I am telling you the real story. Circumstances which are out of my control left me no decision but to leave the WWE. I can't go into details of this now but like I said before sometimes people will hate you personally and try to destroy you which has happened here. Evil has prevailed however like I said before if you continue your struggle doors will open around these people. You have not scene the last of me so please don't stop your support. Add Bobby Lashley to the list of RECENTLY RELEASED!"

Lashley's request was granted and for more than a decade, the star wrestled for several promotions and even dipped his toes in the MMA pool before the call from WWE came in April 2018.

Lashley has been pushed much harder since his return and is now seen as one of the biggest stars on Monday Night RAW. Since his return, the All Mighty has won the WWE Championship multiple times and currently holds the United States Championship on Red Brand.

#4. Cody Rhodes requested his release in 2016

Vaughn Johnson @VaughnMJohnson Cody Rhodes asked for his release from WWE? Another example of talent being underutilized. Cody Rhodes asked for his release from WWE? Another example of talent being underutilized.

Cody Rhodes made his grand return to WWE at WrestleMania earlier this year and was then pushed as one of the main stars in the company. Rhodes is believed to be someone that could dethrone Roman Reigns' record breaking reign as Universal Champion, but his recent pectoral injury has meant that he has been sidelined for up to a year.

The American Nightmare wasn't always seen as one of the company's main event-level stars, which is why he requested his release back in 2016 and was later one of the stars who helped build AEW.

After several years in AEW, Rhodes made his shocking return to WWE with a new attitude and the belief that the company owes him a World Championship reign.

The following is the Tweet that Rhodes posted back in May 2016.

"The past ten years have been quite the trek, but as of earlier today I have asked for my release from WWE. I'll speak further on the matter shortly. Thank you to all the pro-wrestling/sports entertainment fans worldwide. Thank you."

#3. Sasha Banks asked for her release in 2019

Sasha Banks is one of the best-known female wrestlers in WWE at the moment, even though the former Women's Champion hasn't been seen since May, as Banks and Naomi walked out of the company during a live episode of RAW and haven't been able to negotiate their return since.

This isn't the first hiatus that Banks has taken from WWE, The Boss went missing from screens for several months back in 2019. During her time away from the company, Banks asked Vince McMahon for her release, a request which was denied, and instead, she was given some time away in order to rest and heal before making a definite decision.

During an episode of Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Session, The Boss talked about requesting her WWE release in 2019.

"I felt like I wasn't giving my highest good. So if I'm not giving my highest good, if I'm not being the best, if I'm not being used as the best, then I've got to go find that. I'm always that performer wanting to be #1 and I felt in my heart that I just wasn't feeling good. I wasn't feeling good, so I felt like I did all that I could and I needed that break, I needed that release. And then Vince told me no and that was a great decision on both ends because he knew what he saw. He's so smart, he's so kind, he's so gentle. He actually knew what I needed which was time. At the end of the point, all of use just need a little bit of time," said Sasha Banks.

#2. Mustafa Ali requested his WWE release earlier this year

Mustafa Ali's WWE release request was only made back in January 2022 and it became one of the most high-profile. Ali wasn't being used on TV at the time, but the company saw something in him and despite him requesting his release on social media, negotiations led to him making his return to TV in July 2022.

Since returning, Ali has been in a feud with Austin Theory. The two faced each other at the Hell in a Cell event for the United States Championship, but the 36-year-old was unsuccessful in capturing the title that night.

Ali has since returned to Thursday night's Main Event and the company has been unable to insert him into the high-profile feud that he deserves. However, Ali still has several years left on his current contract, which means that he will need to remain with the company for the time being.

#1. Roderick Strong reportedly requested his release from NXT

After Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly's recent WWE departures, it didn't come as much of a shock that Roderick Strong reportedly requested his release from the company earlier this year as well.

Strong is the only remaining member of The Undisputed Era and hasn't faired well on NXT since his stable was split apart. Rumors surfaced back in May 2022 that the former Champion had requested his release from the company, but this request was denied and he has since remained on NXT.

The former North American Champion is currently the leader of The Diamond Mine on NXT.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes