5 Current WWE Superstars who struggle with depression 

Depression and anxiety have become part of many WWE Superstars' lives throughout their time in the spotlight. There are several who have been able to overcome the stigma and continue to push forward in their careers.

These stars serve to inspire the members of the WWE Universe who wake up to the constant battle each day of such debilitating mental illnesses. Depression and anxiety have become more and more common for the current generation, which is why there are several current WWE stars who have spoken out publicly about their struggle. They have also discussed ways in which they have been able to push it into positive energy during their WWE career.

The following list looks at just five current WWE Superstars who have opened up about their struggles with depression and their inspiring stories.

#5. Former WWE Universal Champion The Fiend/ Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt has become one of the most creative wrestling minds of the current generation, and created the Fiend character on his own.

Wyatt has had his own fair share of struggles throughout his wrestling career and has been handed many frustrations alongside. Wyatt was one of the company's most underrated stars for several years before he was pushed into the WWE Championship picture. He only held the title for around two months before losing it to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33.

Wyatt's current creativity has become the main outlet for him when it comes to handling his mental health problems. He was able to open up about these issues on Instagram recently:

"You are stale. They ruined you. He is boring. I hate his matches. My life is art. My art’s successes and my loved ones are the only exit I have from my mental health. You have no idea how much a simple, thoughtless comment on social media can directly affect the person you are sending it to. With great power comes great responsibility. The negativity in our world is astonishing. And mental health is at an all time decline. Be better.... it could save a life. They saved mine. "

Wyatt recently took four months away from WWE TV but has since been able to return to his role as The Fiend.

