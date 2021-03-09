5 WWE Superstars with surprising win/loss records 

Wrestling is a business where statistics are sometimes at the forefront. Superstars are judged on the number of championships that they have won and lost or even the amount of matches they have been able to win throughout their careers.

Interestingly, Curt Hawkins is the only superstar in recent memory who boasted about his losing streak in WWE before his release back in April 2020. Other stars continue to push to win matches because that often ensures that they will have a place on the card for pay-per-views.

The 50/50 booking in WWE often makes it seem as though there isn't a stand-out performer on the main roste, but looking at win/loss records, there are several stars who are head and shoulders above the rest.

The following list looks at just five current WWE superstars whose win/loss records are actually quite surprising.

#5. WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka has won just one match in 2021

When Becky Lynch handed the RAW Women's Championship over to Asuka back in May 2020, "The Man" thought that she was leaving the title in safe hands with "The Empress." While Asuka has held the title for nearly a year, she definitely hasn't had a great run as champion, which is only magnified by the fact that she has won just one match on WWE TV in the last three months.

Last year wasn't even a great year for the champion since she wrestled 64 matches and was only able to win on 36 occasions. This means that her win/loss record for 2020 was just 56.3%.

Asuka hasn't defended her Raw Women's Championship in months since she was in tag team action at the Royal Rumble and her scheduled match at Elimination Chamber was scrapped.

So far this year, Asuka has wrestled eight matches and the RAW Women's Champion has won just one of these matches. She currently has a win/loss record of 12.5% for the start of 2021. As the main female champion on the brand and someone who is expected to defend her title at WrestleMania in just over a month's time, this could be ominous.

