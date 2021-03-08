5 current WWE Superstars who surprisingly come from wrestling families 

There are several well-known superstars in WWE at present that have come through the ranks whilst also following in the footsteps of their family members. Charlotte Flair is one of the most famous examples of this after coming to NXT back in 2013 and pushing for a career in the company following the death of her brother Reid.

Flair noted that Reid wanted to be a wrestler so she decided to continue the dream for her younger sibling. Of course, the former Women's Champion is also the daughter of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

There seems to be a trend of wrestlers from families within the business coming through the ranks in recent years and these stars have since been able to dominate WWE's main roster and their developmental brand.

There are several other second-generation wrestlers who are signed to WWE at present including the likes of Bray Wyatt, Tamina, and Paige but the following list looks at the lesser-known children of wrestling families.

#5. Current WWE NXT Superstar Raquel Gonzalez

Raquel Gonzalez has become one of the most talked-about women on WWE's NXT brand over the past few months after being able to overcome the threat of Rhea Ripley when the two heavyweights collided in one-on-one action.

Since then Gonzalez has been pushed into the Tag Team Division and was able to partner with Dakota Kai to win the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic. This has since led to a match against Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler which ended under controversial circumstances.

Gonzalez has been breaking down barriers in NXT since her arrival but it's quite a well-kept secret that she is also a second-generation superstar. Although her father didn't wrestle for WWE, he did have a lengthy wrestling career in Texas, where he was known as "Desperado" Ricky González.

Despite studying journalism in college and initially pursuing a career in basketball, Gonzalez made a u-turn in 2013 and told her father that she would instead be pursuing a career in wrestling and following in his footsteps.

Gonzalez has since made her way to WWE and after unsuccessfully trying out for the revival of Tough Enough back in 2015, the star was signed to a WWE contract in 2016 and has become a force to be reckoned with in NXT's Women's Division.

