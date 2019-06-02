5 Current WWE Superstars who could possibly be very unhappy with their creative direction

The Boss hasn't been seen in WWE since WrestleMania

Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE has been entrenched in wrestling headlines this past week, due to his appearance at AEW's Double or Nothing, but most recently because of his appearance on Chris Jericho's podcast, Talk is Jericho. Here, Moxley talked about the ridiculous creative process within WWE, and why it made him want to leave, and since that point, reports have been surfacing that many within WWE are incredibly unhappy with the same things Moxley talked about.

Dave Meltzer even said, “There’s way more that you are not aware of. I would go so far as to say that there are very few people and you can count them on one to two hands, that have not at least inquired regarding what’s outside; including names that would shock you."

So without further ado, sit back and read along as we take Meltzer and Moxley's talking points, examine and predict 5 superstars within WWE that could be extremely unhappy about their spots and creative direction within WWE.

#5 Braun Strowman

The Monster Among Men

During the 2017 year in WWE, Braun Strowman was being positioned as one of WWE's next top guys, and a potential monster heel, but for some reason, they've not given him the big time push we all expected. His booking has been quite odd for the past 6-8 months, and they clearly don't know what to do with The Monster Among Men.

He may not be your traditional independent wrestler, but Strowman has all the talent in the world, and if he was allowed to have some creative input with the direction of his character, he could shine. If there are still big plans for him, he could be huge for WWE going forward, but they've just lacked direction with his character, and his frustrations within the company must be growing by the week.

