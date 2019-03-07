5 Current WWE superstars that should have been WWE/Universal Champion by now

Nathan Smith FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 18.11K // 07 Mar 2019, 13:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pro-Wrestling is an odd business, because the Champions are pre-determined, so winning the top prize doesn't necessarily mean you are the best, but it's still seen as a great reward for working hard and entertaining the masses.

Unfortunately, there's just one guy who is in charge of making such decisions, and while he's got it right a lot more than he's got it wrong over his career, there are some obvious exceptions. The WWE is still at the top whether you like it or not, so Vince McMahon has obviously done something right, but sometimes, he just gets it so wrong.

Today we are going to take a look at some of those times he got it wrong in regards to his top champion, as we look to analyse 5 current WWE stars that should have been at the top of the mountain by now.

#5 Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe is one of the greatest performers of all-time, putting together a legendary career outside of WWE, but his style translates perfectly to the world's biggest sports entertainment company. Joe rose through the ranks of NXT, winning their coveted Championship on 2 separate occasions, and despite an unfortunate injury bug since coming to the main roster, he's still shown himself to be an elite level performer.

Joe has just become the United States Champion, but due to his great matches and unmatched promos over the past year, it's a shock and almost a shame that he hasn't gone on to win the WWE Championship.

He's getting up there in age, but Joe can still go with the best of them, so it will be a shame if he isn't given at least one run at the top, but with at least 2-3 years left in his career, there's a great chance that he does indeed get to the top of the mountain.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement