5 Current WWE Superstars who are undefeated in 2022

WrestleMania is almost upon us and 2022 is now four months old, which means that there are only a select few WWE Superstars who have been able to win every bout they have been a part of this year.

Many of these undefeated streaks may come to an end at WrestleMania this weekend, but at present, there are several superstars who are considered undefeated this calendar year.

Whilst WWE has pushed the fact that many of these stars are undefeated, many others have skated under the radar. The following list looks at just five current WWE Superstars who are yet to lose a match in 2022.

#5. Current WWE Superstar Veer Mahaan

Veer Mahaan has been advertised as Monday Night RAW's newest recruit for several months and it's finally been revealed that the star will make his debut next week following WrestleMania.

Although Veer is yet to compete on the main roster, according to CageMatch.net, the star has still wrestled 10 matches so far in 2022 and has managed to remain undefeated throughout.

Many of these matches have taken place on Main Event and as part of live events. However, according to the site, he is the only current star in the company who has managed to remain undefeated when all matches are taken into account.

Veer could sport a new look when he makes his debut on RAW next week, and given the fact that he has remained undefeated for almost four months, the company could have some huge plans for him going forward.

#4. Current WWE Superstar Xia Li

Xia Li was promoted to the main roster back in 2021 and debuted as The Protector on SmackDown a few months ago. The Chinese star wasn't one of the women chosen to be part of the annual Royal Rumble back in January and has remained undefeated since her promotion.

According to Cagematch.net, Li has wrestled four matches on the main roster in 2022 and has been able to win all of them. In her time on SmackDown, she's been added to the feud between Sonya Deville and Naomi and most recently stepped into an angle with Natalya.

Despite making quite an impact, it's been several weeks since Li has featured on SmackDown, but she remains undefeated in 2022.

#3. King of the Ring winner Happy Corbin

Baron Corbin has been on quite the rollercoaster since winning the King of the Ring tournament back in 2019. After becoming King Corbin, the star lost his crown to Shinsuke Namakura and later went on to lose all of his money as well.

Corbin reached rock bottom, which left him begging the WWE Universe and fellow superstars for money before a trip to Vegas allowed him to win back his fortune. Not only did his fortune return in 2021, but it appears his luck did too.

WWE has noted at every opportunity heading into WrestleMania 38 that Corbin is yet to lose a match since becoming Happy Corbin last year. It's a streak that could come to an end at WrestleMania when the former King of the Ring winner goes one-on-one with Drew McIntyre.

#2. Current RAW Superstar Omos

Omos has been billed as WWE's giant and the next big monster since his split from AJ Styles last year. The former Tag Team Champion has brushed aside every challenger in his wake throughout 2022, with many coming in the form of handicap matches.

Cagematch.net notes that Omos has wrestled 25 matches in 2022 and has only come up short in The Royal Rumble match, which means that the star is still undefeated in singles action.

Much like Corbin, this is another streak that could come to an end at WrestleMania when Omos takes on former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. This will also be Omos' first singles match at WrestleMania.

#1. Current Universal Champion Roman Reigns

WWE's commentary team has made it clear that Roman Reigns hasn't been pinned or submitted in a singles match since December 2019 and that the star remains undefeated in 2022.

Baron Corbin was the last man to defeat Roman Reigns in singles competition at TLC back in 2019.

Roman Reigns has become one of the biggest stars in the company since his 2020 return and has brushed aside all challengers for his Universal Championship thus far.

The Tribal Chief has only wrestled a select number of matches in 2022, but has remained undefeated heading into the biggest match of his career this weekend. He will lock horns with Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania on Sunday with both of WWE's top titles on the line.

