5 Current WWE Superstars who are undefeated in 2022

It has been a year of surprises, swerves, and returns in WWE after the past two years saw so many budget cuts. It appears that 2022 could have set a new level for the company, welcoming a new era with Triple H now as the Head of Creative and Stephanie McMahon becoming co-CEOs alongside Nick Khan following her father's retirement.

Almost ten months into the year, there aren't many WWE Superstars who have been able to retain their undefeated streaks. Roman Reigns' only loss remains the DQ defeat to Seth Rollins back in January at Royal Rumble, whilst Omos and Happy Corbin have also surrendered their streaks.

Gunther is undefeated on the main roster, but the current Champion was pinned in NXT before being called up to SmackDown earlier this year. That being said, there are WWE Superstars who are still undefeated in 2022, at the time of writing.

#5. Veer Mahaan

Veer Mahaan was pushed to be RAW's next monster when he finally made his return to the company earlier this year but has since fallen off the radar. Recent reports state that the company has nothing to do with him creatively at the moment, but despite missing several episodes of RAW, Mahaan has remained undefeated.

Mahaan was once aligned with Jinder Mahal before his most recent return to the company, but this changed up when he re-debuted. The company could now be looking to repackage the star once again, as he has shown off quite the body transformation via social media in recent weeks.

#4. Logan Paul

Logan Paul has wrestled in two matches for WWE so far this year, coming out on top both times, despite having no in-ring experience prior to his debut at WrestleMania.

Logan teamed up with The Miz against The Mysterios back at WrestleMania before taking on The Miz at SummerSlam. The social media star now has his eyes set on the biggest prize in the business as he looks to dethrone Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. Reigns will put his undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line whilst Logan looks to continue his undefeated streak.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Edge was forced to retire from WWE more than a decade ago following a neck injury, however, he managed to heal in time to make his return and step back into the ring after nine long years. Since then, Edge has been on a much different contract and has been able to take a lot of time off.

Edge has wrestled at almost every pay-per-view this year and has taken on Damian Priest and Dominik on RAW. The Rated R Superstar has wrestled in just eight matches but remains undefeated.

#2. Bayley

Bayley made her WWE return at SummerSlam 2022 and has since been seen as the leader of her group, Damage CTRL. Whilst IYO SKY and Dakota Kai have done a lot of work for the team since their formation, Bayley has wrestled in four matches in the last month and remains undefeated this year.

Bayley was able to pick up the win for her team at Clash at the Castle and has also defeated Aliyah, Raquel Rodriguez and Alexa Bliss in singles matches on SmackDown and RAW in recent weeks.

#1. Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross is yet another star who recently returned to the company after being released back in 2021. Kross has wrestled in just one match for WWE since his return, which was a few weeks ago on SmackDown when he defeated Drew Gulak.

Kross wasn't contracted to the company earlier this year, which means that he remains undefeated at the moment. This streak will definitely be tested as his feud with Drew McIntyre continues and the two men look to battle one-on-one at Extreme Rules.

How many of these stars do you think will still be undefeated by the end of 2022? Sound off in the comments section below.

