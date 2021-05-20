5 Current WWE Superstars who underwent dramatic image changes 

Many current WWE Superstars have changed dramatically since their WWE debuts. Several looked very different around a decade ago.

From shedding pounds to changing up their entire look, there are several current WWE Superstars who are unrecognizable when it comes to comparing them to images from around a decade ago.

Many of the stars on this list have chosen to change up their image in order to push forward in WWE. Some have since become some of the company's biggest stars.

The following list looks at just five current main roster WWE Superstars who have undergone dramatic image changes in recent years.

#5. Current WWE 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa

Akira Tozawa was once again able to get the better of R-Truth this past week on RAW when he became 24/7 Champion for the tenth time. Tozawa has been a frequent face on RAW when chasing the 24/7 Championship and has also become a mainstay on 205 Live.

The star's current run on 205 Live wouldn't have been possible for Tozawa a few years ago.

The former Cruiserweight Champion revealed his incredible body transformation on Instagram a few years ago. It was through the social networking site that he showed the shape that he was in before he was signed by WWE. Tozawa has since put in the hours in the gym and been able to slim down enough to be seen as a Cruiserweight.

Many fans and wrestlers alike have taken inspiration from Tozawa's journey. The former champion is now unrecognizable when compared to how he looked in Dragon's Gate in Japan more than a decade ago.

It's unclear how many pounds Tozawa was able to shed before he was signed by WWE. But the above images that were shared by the star himself show the hard work that he was able to put in.

Tozawa isn't currently seen as a star on the level of many of the wrestlers who make up this list. Despite this, the former Champion has still been able to climb his way up through the ranks in WWE.

Now that Tozawa is 24/7 Champion, it's likely that he will get some more screen time on the show moving forward.

1 / 5 NEXT