5 Current WWE Superstars who are using someone else's finishing move

In WWE (and wrestling in general), it's not always easy to come up with a finishing move. While power moves that lift superstars are popular, they're not always the most practical. In the long-gone WWE documentary series Breaking Ground, WWE Performance Center coach Matt Bloom told the trainees that they needed to come up with a finishing move that could even be used on The Big Show.

It's a practical way of looking at things, but the reality is that several top superstars have adapted someone else's finisher as their own. It's more common for signature moves to get adapted, but in many cases, so are finishers. Here are five examples of current WWE Superstars using someone else's finisher.

#5. Roman Reigns - Adopted the spear as his WWE finisher

Roman Reigns has slightly diversified his finishing of matches in WWE since his 2020 return and heel turn. As a babyface between 2015 and 2019, the spear seemed to be his exclusive finishing move.

Nowadays, Reigns even uses the guillotine to submit superstars and defeats several of his opponents clean as well. But even when being a part of The Shield as its powerhouse, his individual finisher was the spear.

The first person to formally introduce the spear to wrestling was none other than WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. This was, of course, well before his WWE days and it was the first time that it was dubbed as the "Spear".

After Goldberg, Rhyno and Edge were arguably the two men to popularize it the most. Rhyno was an ECW legend and re-labeled the spear as "Gore," while Edge directly adapted Goldberg's move.

Interestingly, despite The Rated-R Superstar's legendary status in WWE, many consider his spear to be the weakest in history. Even Batista began to use the spear in the Ruthless Aggression era, but more as a signature move than an actual finisher.

Roman Reigns has done a better job with the spear. In his 2017 to 2018 run, his spear was the most protected move in WWE, along with Brock Lesnar's F-5.

