5 Current WWE Superstars that Vince McMahon doesn't believe in

There are more contracted WWE Superstars at present than ever before. As a result, it's fair to say that the main roster creative team has quite the headache when it comes to booking shows. More often than not, certain stars will be overlooked since the company doesn't have enough TV time to include every star in the locker room.

There are common reasons why some stars have been omitted from certain shows, like injuries or storyline purposes. But many stars disappear from programming because the WWE Chairman isn't sold on them.

Vince McMahon will always be the most powerful man behind the scenes in WWE. It appears that there are several stars in the locker room who are struggling to get McMahon on board with their abilities as a performer. Whether it's the character they've been given or a specific aspect of their appearance, McMahon has seemingly given up on some of his current employees.

#5. Current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler is stuck in the tag team division

Shayna Baszler was a force to be reckoned with throughout her time in NXT. When she made her way up to the main roster, she made quite the impression after her strong debut at Survivor Series.

The former NXT Women's Champion was pushed into a storyline with Becky Lynch when she arrived on RAW. Baszler absolutely dominated the Women's Elimination Chamber Match last year, and she was the first female wrestler to eliminate every opponent in order to win the bout.

The Queen of Spades lost to Lynch at WrestleMania, and over the past year, she has seemingly fallen down the ranks in WWE. She now finds herself in a tag team with Nia Jax. The Wrestling Observer noted that when Paul Heyman left his position as the Executive Director of RAW, there were several WWE stars who lost their push, and Baszler was one of them.

"The only one that ended up not being completely f----- was Shayna because I guess they like the idea of Shayna and Nia Jax, so she got brought back."

Baszler has the talent to be the RAW Women's Champion right now. At the very least, she could be pushed into a feud with Asuka in the coming months. But it appears that she doesn't have the required backing to be pushed to the top of the company.

For this reason, the Submission Magician has become a fixture of the women's tag team division with Jax, and the duo has practically become a joke in recent months.