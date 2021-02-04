5 current WWE Superstars Vince McMahon could be looking to push

As WWE gears up for WrestleMania season, every WWE Superstar will have a chip on their shoulder to step up and prove that they are worthy of a high-profile spot at the Show of Shows. A lot of names will want to impress Vince McMahon on the Road to WrestleMania 37.

And this year, more than others, the card seems as open as ever. WWE has spread WrestleMania over two nights, which allows for more matches to take place and more stories to be told. As a result, there are more opportunities for WWE Superstars to earn their spot at 'Mania.

Since the year began, several WWE Superstars have already elevated themselves. Some of them are on the cusp of career-defining greatness, while others have already been rocket-strapped to the top of the card by Vince McMahon. Royal Rumble has done well in showcasing who he might be high on, heading into WWE's peak season.

Here are five current WWE Superstars Vince McMahon could be looking to push.

#5 WWE Superstar Sheamus could challenge for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania

While he has remained a steady figure in WWE for years, it has been a long time since Sheamus was at the top of the card. The Celtic Warrior is on the cusp of returning to the main event, following a resurgent run as Drew McIntyre's best friend. McMahon has slowly turned the WWE Superstar into a threat again.

Thanks to a combination of the incredible shape he is in, the quality of his matches, and his current story, Sheamus is set to receive a big push in WWE. He was on the surface for months as a babyface, alongside McIntyre, but he turned heel on his friend on RAW. It was always going to happen, but the timing seems perfect.

The RAW after Royal Rumble is the start of the Road to WrestleMania and often sees quite a few angles begin for the Show of Shows. Sheamus betraying McIntyre might be one of them. He could challenge for the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber or Fastlane, but a match against the Scot at WrestleMania is not out of the question.

And with Edge likely choosing to face Roman Reigns at 'Mania, WWE might find a way to keep the program between the WWE Superstars fresh until then. There may even be an outside chance that the Irishman wins the WWE Championship, only to drop it back to McIntyre. He is certainly being looked at for a big push at the right time.