5 Things that could happen if Edge challenges Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37

Following an impressive performance from No. 1, Edge won the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match and is going to WrestleMania. He could possibly face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, but reports are indicating that Edge will go after Roman Reigns and Universal Championship.

This would mean that The Rated-R Superstar moves to SmackDown, but there is a lot more that could be possible if he does go after Reigns. This might just be the biggest match WWE could book for WrestleMania, especially considering the grit shown by Edge in every one of his matches since his sensational return last year.

January 31, 2010: Edge wins the #RoyalRumble

January 31, 2021: Edge wins the #RoyalRumble



The journey continues and we couldn't be happier

Aside from Edge's return to the Blue brand, several things could happen. Some of them are related to the feud he could have with Roman Reigns, with others being based around WrestleMania consequences and the possibility of Edge winning the Universal Championship.

Here are five things that could happen if Edge chooses to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37.

#5 Some fantastic storytelling between Edge and Roman Reigns leading up to WrestleMania

The Road to #WrestleMania has begun!



But the fallout from #RoyalRumble continues THIS Friday night on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/KcjajJO9pK — WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2021

If Edge moves over to SmackDown to challenge Roman Reigns, the Blue brand could go up a level. The show has been great, but this story is likely to elevate it into a must-see TV show every week. Edge has mentioned how he actively wants to tell better stories in his current WWE run, with his promos attesting to that.

The 11-time world champion has knocked it out of the park every time he has spoken on WWE TV since returning. This is a possible result of the creative control he has on his own promos. Roman Reigns has also been brilliant as a heel and is the best thing in WWE.

He is fully deserving of a headlining spot at WrestleMania, preferably on Night Two. The Universal Champion has told excellent stories against the likes of Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens recently. There is no way the build to this possible WrestleMania match could be anything less than spectacular.

Both, Edge and Reigns will ensure that they are at their very best for this program. There are so many layers for a potential story between the two, from Edge wanting a world title after he never lost it to Roman Reigns doing everything possible to keep it, to Edge wanting to free SmackDown from Roman's reign of terror.