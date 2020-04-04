Edge's big challenge for himself regarding his current run in WWE

Edge has given himself a pretty tough challenge for his comeback run.

If Edge's current feud with Randy Orton is any indication, this challenge could be completed.

Hopefully, Edge has a stellar second run in WWE.

After close to nine years away from WWE, Edge returned to in-ring action by making a shocking return at the 2020 Royal Rumble. He will face Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania, and will continue to wrestle selectively over the next few years in WWE.

This is really exciting, as Edge is one of the greatest Superstars of all-time and has a whole laundry list of current talents he could make magic with. And luckily for the fans, the Rated-R Superstar himself has extremely high hopes for this comeback run of his.

Edge was interviewed by Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes and said the following about what he hopes to achieve in these few years as an active wrestler, along with telling compelling stories.

"I'd also like people, at the end of whenever this run is, to go "S***, I think he might've been better this time". That's the challenge for me, that's my challenge. I'm challenging myself against myself, I guess. I want this to be a different Edge. It will be a different thing, but that doesn't mean it can't be better and that is really the challenge that I put in front of myself to try and do that whenever this is all done that people may look at it and go "Damn, he just told better stories than he did before".

This is a huge challenge that Edge has taken up, purely because his initial run with WWE was so incredibly successful that it would be ridiculously hard to match up to it. He won 11 world titles, as well as a litany of other titles. The Hall of Famer was also involved in some hot storylines across his time in the company.

However, over the past couple of years, Edge has had a knack for storytelling, through reading, writing and acting. And if you are a fan of his feud with Randy Orton (Who isn't?) then you are in luck, as he has expressed the desire to tell compelling stories to go with the creative freedom for his own promos.

McIntosh likened Edge's intended run to Shawn Michaels' comeback run from 2002 to 2010. And while the Rated-R Superstar might not spend that much time in the ring, his stories could make up for that.

Edge also stated that he wants to teach and help the new generation of stars, along with having fun and telling stories. It really seems like the Rated-R Superstar will leave the wrestling industry better than how he started it.