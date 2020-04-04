Edge reveals how much creative control he has in WWE

Edge has cut some excellent promos on the Road to WrestleMania - but how much creative freedom does he have?

Randy Orton vs Edge has arguably been the best feud heading into 'Mania.

Edge writes his own promos

WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who returned earlier this year, has been one of the top performers on the Road to WrestleMania, cutting several excellent promos in the build-up to his Last Man Standing Match against Randy Orton. And it was quite the surprise when the Rated-R Superstar revealed that he and Orton were completely in charge of their own promos.

Edge recently spoke to Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes and was asked how important Paul Heyman has been in the story between him and Orton, since Heyman is the RAW Executive Director. The 11-time world champion responded with the following.

"We have been left alone. And that's because I've been doing this for 25 years and Randy's been doing this for 20. Nobody's going to write a promo for me. That's all there is to it. I don't work well that way and I think everyone understands that, but it took years and years of proving it."

The level of promos and the nuances to them seem very much like Heyman's signature is on it, but it seems completely fair that two Superstars with such experience are allowed to come up with their own material for promos. Edge and Orton are experts in this game, with the past couple of months proving that perfectly.

Edge went on to speak about how he was allowed a certain amount of freedom on his promos over the years, admitting that he "fell flat on his face" a number of times. He stated that he doesn't know how much freedom the newer stars receive with their promos.

By the looks of recent programming, most of WWE's full-time roster might not have enough freedom with their promos. It is much harder for today's Superstars to connect with the fans due to this system, as evidenced by the lack of major stars as compared to Edge's heyday of the Ruthless Aggression Era.

The Hall of Famer also spoke about how all he's always creating in his mind and thinking of is stories, characters and layers. That thought has been very evident in the bitter rivalry between him and Randy Orton, giving the WWE Universe an extremely compelling story to buy into.

The fact that Edge is writing his own promos and is constantly thinking of stories sparks a lot of excitement for what's in store for him after WrestleMania. Hopefully, Edge is able to tell those stories as effectively as he and Orton have told this one.