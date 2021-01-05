Goldberg could become only WWE Superstar to achieve historic feat at Royal Rumble 2021

Right after Drew McIntyre defeated Keith Lee to retain the WWE Championship on RAW Legends Night, Goldberg came out and challenged him to a match at Royal Rumble 2021.

While not explicitly confirmed, the animosity between McIntyre and Goldberg suggests that the two will indeed face off for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble. This comes after rumors that Golberg was set to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, possibly at WrestleMania 37.

However, Goldberg's sights are now firmly set on the WWE Championship. This gives the Hall of Famer the chance to achieve a unique feat that will likely never be duplicated unless WWE undergoes a major reshuffle.

If Goldberg defeats Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble, he will become the only Superstar to win all three world titles in WWE - the WWE Championship, the Universal Championship, and the World Heavyweight Championship.

With Goldberg being the only former Universal Champion to win the World Heavyweight Title, this feat can only be achieved by him and a few other yesteryear Superstars unless WWE decides to bring back the big gold belt.

Goldberg has won three world titles in WWE

Goldberg won the World Heavyweight Title at Unforgiven 2003 from Triple H, before losing it to The Game three months later at Armageddon. His Universal Title reigns are more recent and infamous, with easy victories coming at the expense of younger stars like Kevin Owens and Bray Wyatt.

Many other current Superstars have won two of the three world titles WWE has established, but most of them weren't at the top when the World Heavyweight Championship was still around. It was unified with the WWE Championship in 2013 by Randy Orton, who could also complete the trifecta in the future.

As things stand, Goldberg could become the first Superstar to do it if he defeats Drew McIntyre at the Rumble. And based on his history of facing active WWE stars for the world title, the chances are that he will win.

Do you want to see Goldberg win the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble and achieve this historic feat? Sound off in the comments below.