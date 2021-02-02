Spoiler on the main event of WWE WrestleMania 37 - Reports

Last night at the WWE Royal Rumble, Edge entered the match at No. 1 and outlasted 29 other Superstars to earn the right to headline WrestleMania.

But who will Edge challenge? Will it be WWE Champion Drew McIntyre? Or WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns? It appears we now have our answer.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the current plan is for Edge to challenge Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship in WrestleMania's main event.

With the WWE Universe being able to attend this event for the first time in over a year, it makes sense not to put Edge against McIntyre and force them to choose their favorite.

The last thing the company probably wants right now is for the live audience to turn on their two biggest babyfaces at WrestleMania.

Edge set to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania

The Showcase of the Immortals.

While it is unclear as of this writing when the match will officially be announced, Meltzer says this is absolutely the plan going into WrestleMania this April. It's also noted that plans for Bianca Belair aren't 100% decided yet.

Spear against spear is enticing enough as it is. But the thought of Edge and Christian having to team up again on the road to WrestleMania to square off against The Usos is enough for any member of the WWE Universe to get excited.

Advertisement

While WWE is probably in no rush to announce this match, now that it's been leaked, the company might make things official sooner rather than later.

"It's happening...and it's awesome."@EdgeRatedR looks back on an incredible night after his storybook win at #RoyalRumble. pic.twitter.com/CApx1l4mA7 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 1, 2021

What are your thoughts on Edge facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania? Are you excited about this potential matchup? Who do you think will win? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.