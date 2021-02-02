Reports: Reason why Jey Uso missed WWE Royal Rumble 2021

A recent report has revealed that Jey Uso missed this past week's WWE Royal Rumble as he was not cleared to wrestle. As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, Jey Uso, who was originally supposed to be in the Men's Royal Rumble match, has suffered an unknown injury.

The report on Wrestling Observer said that there isn't an expected return date for Jey Uso at the moment, and neither do they know the injury that he has sustained.

"Jey Uso wasn't medically cleared for the WWE Royal Rumble, according to Dave Meltzer. The medical reason wasn't given and his expected return is unknown. He wasn't seen in the graphic for the Rumble on Friday, but was in it the week before. He was still listed for the match on WWE.com as recently as Sunday afternoon."

Uso penitentiary opening soon.... https://t.co/M2USqi5Ehk — The Usos (@WWEUsos) January 7, 2021

In January, Jey Uso announced that he was set to participate in the Men's Royal Rumble match, but he was absent from the show. Uso hasn't wrestled since January 15th, when he faced Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown.

Jey Uso's recent run in WWE

Jey Uso was not ringside for his cousin Roman Reigns' match against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. Uso sided with Reigns last year after a brief feud with the Universal Champion.

Jey Uso has been on a singles run in WWE over the last few months due to his brother, Jimmy, being unavailable to wrestle. Jimmy Uso suffered an injury at last year's WrestleMania, which has kept him on the sidelines for over nine months.

"Main event Jey Uso has outperformed Daniel Bryan, Big E. Main event Jey Uso has outperformed every single Superstar on SmackDown."



"The only ceiling Jey Uso will ever crash into is the one owned by @WWERomanReigns"#SmackDown ratings are soaring and @HeymanHustle knows why 📈 pic.twitter.com/Y2wfxyw5h2 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 22, 2021

Jey Uso has excelled in his singles run and shown a different side of himself during this spell, which has seen him join forces with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on SmackDown.

It remains to be seen when The Usos will return to the WWE ring from their respective injuries.