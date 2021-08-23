5 current WWE Superstars who could do well in backstage roles

WWE has a whole host of former superstars working in roles behind-the-scenes. WWE allows retired talent to transition into roles backstage, whether that be trainers, producers, writers or in another capacity.

Of course, the wrestlers themselves have the knowhow and experience to take up such positions, allowing them to assist with the company's operations. For example, Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg write and produce for NXT. Tyson Kidd, D-Von Dudley, Molly Holly and a whole host of former talent work as producers, assisting with laying out promos and matches.

That being said, let's take a look at five current WWE superstars who could do well in backstage roles.

#5. Natalya could work backstage as a WWE producer and trainer

I like to see Natalya and Sasha Banks at training together 💙💙@NatbyNature @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/yDZVBm3bMg — Soᥲᥕᥲx✨ (@Soawax_) January 7, 2021

Natalya is a long-standing WWE superstar who has been on the main roster since 2008. She has done and seen it all during her WWE tenure. Her husband, Tyson Kidd, is currently a backstage producer.

She would have no problem slotting in alongside Tyson backstage, and we're sure she's already picked up some great knowledge. Of course, with Natalya's experience, she would be a welcome addition to coaching the superstars of tomorrow.

Natalya and Tyson Kidd already have a wrestling school in place. She told Out of Character about her sessions with WWE superstar Sasha Banks:

"We always had a dream of opening our own wrestling school because we love teaching and being around the industry… During the pandemic, we didn’t have live events. We found a way to get a ring and we got a warehouse. There is so much passion in that building. Sasha Banks would drive two hours to come train with me on Monday nights. We would set a timer — when I speak about passion, Sasha has to be recognized. For no reason, even when she didn’t have a match at WrestleMania, this is way before that, once TJ and I got our ring, she would drive a couple hours, get in the ring, and our goal was to wrestle for one hour straight," Natalya said. (h/t Inside The Ropes)

Natalya also spoke about her and Tyson Kidd's backstage contributions with WWE to Out Of Character:

"TJ is one of the most valuable assets in WWE, and I can say that with complete conviction. What’s so crazy is that everything leading up in TJ’s life, up until his forced retirement, it was all for what he’s doing right now in WWE. Because he’s never made more of an impact than he has at this very moment in the company." Natalya said (h/t 411Mania)

Would Natalya want to take the same step as her husband once her time in the ring comes to an end? She would certainly be another great asset to the company, just like Tyson, if she was to do so.

