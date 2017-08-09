5 current WWE Superstars who are so good that you don't even notice their belly

Who cares if these guys are fat?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 09 Aug 2017, 18:36 IST

Some people are so good, it doesn't matter what they look like

For the longest time, there was a stigma in professional wrestling against those with less than perfect bodies. If wrestlers didn't have muscles like John Cena, they weren't deemed fit to be one of the top guys in a major promotion like the WWE. In fact, such wrestlers didn't even need to be a great wrestler if they had the look.

The likes of Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior were never the greatest to ever step foot in the ring but got over purely because of their looks and the way that they were booked. There are less successful examples of superstars who were given a push because they checked the boxes of what the WWE think a WWE Champion needs to look like.

But that mindset has slowly but surely been changing over the past few years. Especially since Triple H took control of NXT to make it into a revered developmental territory. Today, there are a number of superstars who are able to hold major positions on the card no matter what they look like.

So, without any further ado, here are five WWE superstars who are so good that you don't even notice their belly:

#5 Baron Corbin

Cena called Corbin a skinny fat dude

We start our list off with the current Mr Money in the Bank, Baron Corbin. The Lone Wolf is by no means really fat, but he does have a bit of a pot belly as John Cena was keen to remind him this on Smackdown Live, calling him a "skinny fat dude".

But, the fact of the matter is no one really cares what Corbin looks like except for a few trolls on Twitter who are immediately put in their place by the big man. With his rapid ascent from just another NXT talent to Mr Money in the Bank, and possibly future WWE Champion, Corbin has made a name for himself as a really good worker.

Also, it should be noted that Corbin's lost a ton of weight since his days as a football player in order to make it big in the wrestling industry. Love him or hate him, you can't deny the fact that his belly doesn't hold him back from success in the WWE.