5 Current WWE Superstars who battled life-threatening diseases

To be a megastar in WWE takes a lot of determination, hard work, luck, and most of all, good health. WWE Superstars are supremely fit athletes who train and work hard to be in fantastic physical shape.

These Superstars put in hours of training every day to look the way they do and be prepared for the rigors of life on the road. Some Superstars have an even tougher task of battling health conditions to stay in tremendous physical fitness.

Here, we take a look at five current WWE Superstars who battled life-threatening diseases and returned to WWE:

#5 Brock Lesnar

Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar

Ever since his debut in WWE almost two decades ago, Brock Lesnar has been at the top of the WWE food chain when he's signed with the company. The Beast still looks in fantastic physical shape, despite wrestling in WWE, fighting in UFC, and other wrestling promotions.

Lesnar, though, has had to battle through a serious health condition called diverticulitis, which almost killed him.

Paul Heyman spoke about how Lesnar battled the disease and revealed that the former UFC Heavyweight Champion could have died due to the life-threatening disease.

"It was during Brock Lesnar's battle with diverticulitis that we were writing his book. So I lived a lot of that with him, through his comeback fight with Shane Carwin in 2010. Of course there were concerns. The realization that diverticulitis robbed Brock Lesnar of just how great he could ever become. The battle with diverticulitis was a very humanizing time for Brock Lesnar. And he didn't like it. He was very concerned. He almost died from it. And then rightfully concerned with how much of his career he was going to be robbed of and deprived of."

Lesnar returned to WWE a few years later and has won numerous titles with the promotion.