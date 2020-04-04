Paul Heyman on how Brock Lesnar almost died of a serious medical condition

Heyman wonders what Lesnar could have achieved if it hadn't been for his life-threatening condition.

The entire ordeal was very humanizing for Lesnar, according to Heyman.

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman

ESPN recently spoke to a bunch of wrestling personalities who shared their opinions on current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Lesnar's advocate and mouthpiece Paul Heyman, opened up The Beast's battle with diverticulitis during his stint in UFC.

Heyman said that he was helping Lesnar write his book during his struggle with diverticulitis, so he, kind of, lived a lot of that with Lesnar. Heyman also pondered upon where would Brock Lesnar be today if he wasn't suffering from diverticulitis. He believes that Lesnar could have achieved a whole new level of dominance in the UFC's heavyweight division, as well as in WWE.

Heyman also stated that it was a very humanizing time for The Beast, and he didn't like it one bit. Heyman also said that Lesnar almost died from it.

"The battle with diverticulitis was a very humanizing time for Brock Lesnar. And he didn't like it. He was very concerned. He almost died from it. And then rightfully concerned with how much of his career he was going to be robbed of and deprived of."

At the UFC 105 post-fight conference, Dana White made it clear that Lesnar wasn't well and that he wasn't going to get well anytime soon. It was revealed around that time that Lesnar was suffering from a serious case of diverticulitis. According to the surgeon who operated on Lesnar, the condition had been going on for a year, causing Lesnar immense pain.

On July 3, 2010, Lesnar made his return and faced Shane Carwin to unify the Heavyweight titles that both competitors had. Lesnar managed to put Carwin down with an arm triangle choke, becoming the Undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Lesnar later lost the belt to Cain Velasquez in October 2019 via a TKO in the first round. A couple of years later, he finally made his return to WWE after being away for eight long years. By this time, Lesnar had turned into a major mainstream attraction, courtesy his UFC stint. He attacked top WWE Superstar John Cena during his return segment on the RAW after WrestleMania 28.

Ever since then, Lesnar has been a WWE mainstay and is still the most dominant athlete in all of wrestling. He has put down a string of WWE greats, most notably AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Roman Reigns, John Cena, and The Undertaker. Lesnar will defend his title against the 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.