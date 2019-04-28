×
5 current WWE Superstars who have pinned both John Cena and Roman Reigns

Vatsal Rathod
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
19.11K   //    28 Apr 2019, 19:30 IST

The past and the present Poster Boy of WWE!
The past and the present Poster Boy of WWE!

John Cena and Roman Reigns are termed as the two "supermen" of WWE. These are the two superstars who are known to win big matches, and we rarely see them take a pin.

While John Cena has been the most polarizing figure in WWE history, Roman Reigns is closely following his predecessor's footsteps as it's not so rare to see fans booing these two athletes.

While John Cena recently has started taking quite a few pin-falls, thanks to his part-time schedule and WWE finally realizing the boost new stars could get by getting a pin over Cena, it's still a huge moment to see someone put John's shoulders down on the mat for the 1...2...3...

There are only few who have secured a win against either of these top superstars, but then there are those who have had the privilege to pin them both. No doubt, you need to be a huge superstar yourself to have been pinned two of WWE's biggest superstars in John Cena and Roman Reigns.

In this article, let's take a look at 5 current WWE superstars who have pinned both John Cena and Roman Reigns. How many can you name before reading this article?

Note: These are not the only superstars who have pinned them both.

#5 Sheamus

Sheamus famously cashed in his Money in the Bank on Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2015!
Sheamus famously cashed in his Money in the Bank on Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2015!

Survivor Series 2015 saw the two former Shield members Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns battle it out for the vacated WWE Championship, due to an unfortunate injury of the former WWE Champion, Seth Rollins (another Shield member).

Roman Reigns went on to win the match and won his first WWE Title. The celebration was cut short by the Money in the Bank winner Sheamus, who went on to cash-in on him and won the WWE Championship by pinning Reigns just 5 minutes 15 seconds after Reigns' title victory.

As for John Cena, Sheamus won his first WWE Championship by defeating him at TLC 2009, but that win came in a Tables match. The only pinfall victory that Sheamus has scored over the "Face That Runs the Place" came in a Fatal-4-Way match in 2010, after quite some help from the Nexus.

