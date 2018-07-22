5 current WWE superstars who have the best theme song

AJ Styles

A professional wrestler should have some amazing body strength, charisma, attitude, wrestling skills and most importantly, great mic skills. Now a lot of wrestling fans think that with these abilities, a wrestler can easily become the top star of the company. Yes, there are right but not completely.

Professional wrestlers also need a different and powerful theme song that should tell us about their persona. But, nowadays, this isn’t considered as important as other things are. But, let me tell you something, whenever a wrestler makes his appearance, fans get excited because they know the theme song belongs to that wrestler.

Also, if there is a surprise entrant ready to appear in the Royal Rumble or any other event, first, their entrance music hits, then they show up.

An entrance music is like an identity for a wrestler. We might know them by their name but we can tell that this theme song belongs to that wrestler.

Considering that, let's take a look at 5 current WWE Superstars who have the best theme song.

#5 Sami Zayn - Worlds Apart

Currently Injured, Sami Zayn is one of those wrestlers in the WWE who have the best entrance music. The WWE Universe is missing his "Worlds Apart" theme song more than him. His music completely showed his character as a babyface but after his heel turn against Shane McMahon and friendship with Kevin Owens, his theme song became annoying and inappropriate because it does not fit with his heel persona. Anyway, the crowd still sings along when his theme song hits the arena.

