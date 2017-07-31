5 current WWE superstars who have wrestled only for WWE

These five men have never wrestled for another major promotion.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jul 2017, 15:43 IST

John Cena and Randy Orton

Today, there is Ring of Honour, New Japan Pro Wrestling and Global Force Wrestling (formerly Impact Wrestling and TNA). In the 2000s, there was TNA; in the 1990s, the Monday Night Wars between WWE and WCW were in full-effect. And, before that, we had the numerous wrestling territories of the United States.

So, it's expected that most wrestlers would not be sticking around in just one organisation even if that one organisation is a massive one like the WWE. We have the likes of AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Shinsuke Nakamura who all made their names on the indie circuit before coming over to the WWE.

But, there are a select few who have only ever wrestled for the WWE. And today, we're here to explore those names. Here is our list of 5 WWE superstars who have wrestled only for the WWE:

Please Note: We have ignored minor indie promotions for the purpose of this list.

#5 Bray Wyatt

Wyatt debuted as Husky Harris

Bray Wyatt comes from a family that has rich wrestling history. His father wrestled under the name of IRS while his grandfather was Blackjack Mulligan. Even his brother - Bo Dallas - wrestles in the WWE today. So, it's little surprise that Bray has taken up the family business.

What is surprising though is his path to becoming a household name. He dropped out of college in order to pursue a developmental contract with the WWE and made his jump to the main roster as Husky Harris, a member of The Nexus.

His failure under that gimmick meant that he was sent back to developmental where he built the character of Bray Wyatt with the help of Triple H and the rest of the FCW crew - which would eventually become NXT.

He soon made his return to the main roster as the leader of the Wyatt Family and The Eater of Worlds has been appreciated by wrestling fans ever since...