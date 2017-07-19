5 current WWE Superstars who were successful after leaving Ring of Honor

These are some of the biggest names in the WWE today that once called ROH home.

@TheMarcMadison by Marc Madison Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jul 2017, 12:27 IST

The Destroyer has been very successful since leaving Ring of Honor

When it comes to measuring success, it is always open for discussion. For some, success is measured in wins and losses, while for others, success is measured in the number of championships they have won. For a number of men and women in the WWE, they earned their notoriety competing all over the world before the came to the WWE.

In particular, a number of today's talent called Ring of Honor their home. It was while they were there that they blazed a trail that many fans still discuss today. In ROH, they either competed in the main event, capturing championships or participating in legendary feuds with a number of today's contemporaries.

It would be easy to simply rest on their laurels with that they achieved there, but they left ROH to use the experience to help further their careers. Who are they and what are they doing today? These are some of the biggest names in the WWE today that once called ROH home.

Here are five current WWE superstars that were successful after leaving Ring of Honor.

#5 Cesaro

Cesaro has captured multiple championships during his time with the WWE

As one-half of the current RAW tag team champions, Cesaro has continued to excel in WWE after leaving Ring of Honor. While he was with ROH, he competed under his real name, Claudio Castagnoli, and was one-half of the tag team Kings of Wrestling alongside Chris Hero, who now competes as Kassius Ohno in NXT.

Castagnoli and Hero captured the ROH tag team championship on two separate occasions.

Since his switch to the WWE, Cesaro has captured the United States Championship and is a three-time WWE tag team champion. While many anticipate what may be in store for Cesaro moving forward, there is no denying that he has managed to carve out a tremendous niche for himself.

His strength and technique continue to amaze fans around the world. He continues to thrive when given an opportunity and is among the most successful wrestlers to transition from Ring of Honor to WWE.