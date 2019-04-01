×
5 Current WWE Superstars Who Will Become Grand Slam Champions Over the Next 5 Years

Nathan Smith
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
208   //    01 Apr 2019, 23:03 IST

Image result for wwe grand slam champions

The WWE's Grand Slam, while not the most coveted award, is one of the hardest to win in the WWE, and in its modern format, only the best of the best have managed to achieve the feat. The modern format means that a performer must win either the: Universal/WWE Championship, RAW/Smackdown Tag Team Championship and both the United States and Intercontinental Championship, and while it sounds easy, only a handful of performers can lay claim to the feat.

Unsurprisingly with the way titles are treated these days, there are many performers currently in the WWE that are either one or two Championships away from achieving it, and while some won't achieve this feat, here are 5 performers in the WWE that we think will indeed lay claim to it within the next 5 years (if not sooner, depending on WWE's booking of these immense talents).

#5 John Cena

Image result for john cena wwe

Considering the names already on the WWE Grand Slam Champions list, it's incredible that John Cena has never joined them, and although a full-time return is unlikely anytime soon, he needs to join that list before he calls it a day. Over his career, Big Match John has been at the top of the mountain 16-times and won countless other awards over that time, but the one title that has always eluded him is the coveted Intercontinental Championship.

That Championship has unfortunately not been booked the way it deserves over the past few years, and with John nearing the end of his WWE career, one final run (and dare we say final open challenge series?) would be a great way to go out. With all the accolades he's accumulated over his WWE career, the Grand Slam Championship isn't likely the biggest thing on Cena's mind as it pertains to his WWE career, but given the legend he's become, it's an honour he deserves.

1 / 5 NEXT
