5 Current WWE Superstars who you didn't know were recruited by other wrestlers

Many current WWE stars had help when it came to being signed by WWE

WWE Superstars are not made overnight, every Superstar has a different story when it comes to the way they were recruited by WWE. Whilst the likes of Maria, Maryse, Nikki, and Brie Bella have the story that they came through the WWE Diva Search before it was axed almost a decade ago, there are others who had to be recruited outside of the company but Superstars who are already employed by WWE.

There are many stars like Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander and Jack Gallagher who were signed following the Cruiserweight Classic and numerous female wrestlers who auditioned for the company in the Mae Young Classic, but it appears that this isn't always the route that stars can take.

The following list looks at a number of WWE stars who were actually recruited by Superstars who are part of the company.

#5 Natalya

Natalya is arguably one of WWE's most gifted performers after coming out of the Hart Family Dungeon but this wasn't enough for her to garner attention from WWE. At the time when Nattie was looking to join the company, Bret Hart and WWE were still on bad terms, so interestingly it was Chris Benoit who put pressure on WWE's team to help Nattie and Tyson Kidd to get signed.

"I don't know if you want to include this or not, I was lucky enough that there were people in the industry at this time, when I got hired, Bret still wasn't talking to WWE. They weren't on good terms or they just weren't talking at all. And everybody knows the history between Bret and WWE, and the Montreal Screwjob, so it was a tricky time for the Harts to get hired, so Chris Benoit was a good family friend and our family helped him break into the industry. So Chris Benoit actually is one of the people that helped me get hired and he really pulled for myself and TJ and he put pressure on Johnny [Ace] and said, 'I want to help these two people get hired.' So I really feel like it was Chris helped us get hired," she said via WrestlingInc.

1 / 5 NEXT